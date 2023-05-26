TikTok tests AI chatbot Tako in the Philippines





TikTok is in the early stages of exploring chatbot ‘Tako’ Tako is designed to help you find “interesting and inspirational content” “We are testing new ways to enhance search and discovery on TikTok” I am

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) – Social media platform TikTok is in the early stages of research on Thursday for a chatbot called “Tako” that could converse with users over short videos and help them discover content, with a handpicked selection. announced that it is conducting tests on Philippines users.

Backed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), OpenAI last year launched ChatGPT, a chatbot that offers perhaps the most natural interaction yet. Triggered by this, TikTok rival Snap (SNAP.N)’s “My AI” is equipped with ChatGPT technology, and the competition to develop functions based on innovative generative artificial intelligence (AI) has begun. rice field.

TikTok said Tako is designed to help users discover “interesting and exciting content” on the app.

Earlier, Israel-based app intelligence firm Watchful Technologies said it had spotted an octopus in some versions of the TikTok app on Apple’s (AAPL.O) mobile devices.

Screenshots and video shared by Watchful with Reuters show the chatbot prominently displayed on TikTok’s interface as a ghost-shaped icon that users can tap while watching a video to send text messages. It has been shown to be able to have base conversations and help find content.

In April, US media reported that TikTok was experimenting with a generative AI tool that would allow users to create avatars. China-based parent company ByteDance is working on a large-scale AI model, Chinese media reported, but the company currently does not offer AI chatbot functionality in its Chinese equivalent of TikTok, Douyin.

A disclosure filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last month showed that TikTok had filed a trademark application for “TikTok Tako” in categories such as “computer software for artificially generating human speech and text.” It was revealed.

Asked about Tako, a TikTok spokesperson said the social media platform is always exploring new technologies.

Taken on February 23, 2023, this illustration shows a smartphone with the TikTok logo resting on a computer motherboard.Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“We are testing new ways to enhance search and discovery on TikTok in select markets. We are,” the spokesperson said. .

The company did not disclose why it chose the Philippines.

Video recommendation

Observant researcher Daniel Buchuk said his team began finding references to Tako in some versions of the TikTok app earlier this month, including a test version on US iOS devices.

Watchful uses computer vision and data analytics to identify and emulate app changes. It monitors devices in various countries, but was unable to identify which markets TikTok is testing in.

Unlike ChatGPT, which is positioned as a multi-purpose chatbot, Tako is more of a navigational assistant focused on encouraging users to watch more videos, Bucuk said.

“So if you ask, ‘When was King Charles’ coronation?’

In another demonstration by Watchful, users ask Tako questions like “How do I teach my kids respect?” and the chatbot summarizes tips from TikTok users and recommends related videos. It was shown to respond in the form

TikTok has a disclaimer stating that Tako is an chatbot and responses may be inaccurate. It said it was reviewing conversations with Octopus for safety reasons and warned users not to share personal information with Octopus.

Reporting by Josh Ye from Hong Kong and Yana Gaur from Bangalore.Editing: Brenda Goh, Christopher Cushing, Nick McPhee

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/tiktok-testing-ai-chatbot-called-tako-research-firm-says-2023-05-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos