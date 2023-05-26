Google Pixel 7a: An attractive low-cost Android in a crowded market





If you’re unfamiliar with Google’s ‘a’ series of Pixel phones and wondering why we’re reviewing another Pixel 7 that looks nearly identical to the model launched last October, here’s what to expect. speed. Every year, Google releases two of its Pixel smartphones in the fall, and roughly seven months later, it launches a cheaper model with a similar design and spec sheet that cuts a few corners to keep the price down. Release.

So I got my hands on the Pixel 7a, an affordable Android phone that looks and looks almost identical to the flagship Pixel 7 on paper. So should you spend the extra money and buy the flagship model? Or is this budget-friendly Android phone enough for you, especially when it comes to image and sound?

Price Google Pixel 7a (128GB) $499 on Amazon

The Pixel 7a retails for £449 / $499 / AU$749 in just one configuration. At this price you get 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and it’s powered by the same Google-designed Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

As for the Pixel 7, the 7a is considerably cheaper than the 7’s original retail price of £599 / $599 / AU$999. However, it’s been over half a year since the release of 7, and the price has come down significantly. In fact, the Pixel 7 currently retails for around £470 / $500, making it almost $100 for a flagship smartphone. Same price.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Pixel 7a is more expensive than last year’s Pixel 6a (at least in the UK and US), which launched at £399/$449/AU$749. However, the Pixel 7a comes with an extra 2GB of RAM and comes with a number of upgraded features that we’ll talk about in a moment.

The Pixel faces stiff competition, with the award-winning Sony Xperia 10 IV currently retailing for £380, which is a UK and European exclusive device, while the Pixel 7a is available worldwide.

build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Pixel 7a features nearly the same design as the Pixel 7, but is slightly smaller and lighter. The 7a has the 7’s 6.3-inch to 6.1-inch display with slightly thicker bezels. It also weighs 194g, about 4 grams lighter, likely due to the use of a plastic back cover instead of glass. The aluminum frame remains, though, so this low-priced Pixel feels solid and premium in your hand, and the glossy back panel does a decent job of mimicking glass.

The phone comes in three finishes: Charcoal, Snow, Sea and Coral, with the final option exclusive to the Google Store. The Pixel 7 and 7a are strikingly similar in obsidian and charcoal hues respectively, with the only advantage being that the 7a’s camera bar is less noticeable.

As for the rest of the phone, there’s a power/lock button and volume rocker on the right edge of the device, and a USB-C port for charging on the bottom. But don’t forget to bring your own USB charging plug (as with almost all smartphones these days, there’s nothing in the box.

feature

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As we said before, the Pixel 7a comes with a number of upgrades over its lower-priced predecessor. The screen department gets an upgrade first, with a 6.1-inch OLED display running at 1080p/90Hz. The display has a pixel density of 429ppi and supports HDR. Google didn’t specify which format, but it’s likely just HDR10. If I had to pick one hole on the screen (not the hole punch camera in the middle), it would be its brightness. Google doesn’t reveal exact numbers, but the screen looks slightly darker even at maximum brightness, which could affect visibility in bright environments.

By comparison, the Pixel 6a had a 1080p/60Hz OLED screen, so smoother scrolling and gaming is a welcome upgrade. However, to take advantage of this, you must turn on the “Smooth Display” mode in the settings menu.

Google Pixel 7a tech specs

(Image source: Google)

Screen size 6.1 inch

Screen type OLED

Screen resolution 1080 x 2400 (429ppi)

Finish x4 (Charcoal, Snow, Sea, Coral)

Operating system Android 13

Storage 128GB

RAM 8GB

The 7a also features a stereo speaker setup with the same bottom firing and earpiece combo arrangement as the 6a and 7. As expected, there’s no headphone jack here, but there’s Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth LE for connecting wireless headphones. The Pixel is slightly weaker in the audio department, as it doesn’t support Dolby Atmos (as does the Pixel 7) or Google’s Spatial Audio sound format, which is found on the 7 and 7 Pro.

One area where the Pixel excels is the camera. It’s a ridiculous jump from 12MP in the 6a to 64MP in the 7a. On paper, it outperforms the Pixel 7’s 50MP main camera, backed up by a 13MP ultrawide sensor, which also appears to be newer than the 12MP sensor found on the 7 and 6a. As a matter of fact, the Pixel 7a continues Google’s excellent reputation for smartphone photography, and social media snap enthusiasts and budding photographers will be well served by his 7a.

The Pixel 7a also has features that have been tweaked from the flagship model, such as wireless charging (7.5W, so it’s not that fast) and face unlock. The under-display fingerprint scanner has also returned from previous models, and is pleasantly responsive and accurate. Rounding out the feature set is the 7a’s 4385mAh battery. This has slightly less capacity than the 6a, but is still comfortable for more than a day. In fact when fully charged the phone claims he can use it for 3 days which is impressive but this is optimistic and likely based on fairly light usage got it.

photograph

(Image source: Google)

Despite being a cheaper device, the Pixel 7a beats the Pixel 7 in virtually every aspect of imagery. When you launch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus, you’ll see a punchy image that’s a perfect match for the film’s bold color palette, yet skin tones stay natural and the overall look is revitalized. The color does not look over baked. The images are also very detailed, and everything from subtle skin textures to broader environmental aspects looks sharp.

What really surprises me about the Pixel 7a is that photos look much more three-dimensional compared to their more expensive counterparts. The edges of the subject are sharp, the contrast is well expressed, and an image with impressive depth and three-dimensional effect can be obtained. Once the action is in high gear, you can tell the 7a is adept at moving, as it doesn’t seem to stutter on fast-moving subjects. In some cases, the 7a runs smoothly while the regular Pixel 7 struggles.

Moving on to Netflix’s Drive, the Pixel 7a once again impresses with its detailed and perceptibly deep images. It’s safe to say that this now exceeds its weight when it comes to price-performance ratio. The lighting is also good here, with the silver jackets of drivers prowling the dark Los Angeles streets glittering under streetlights. However, this raises a warning about the Pixel’s main image.

Despite using an OLED display, the 7a seems pretty weak when it comes to dark scenes. Shadows are greyish and clumpy, not as convincing as his regular Pixel 7. Compared to the Pixel 7, it looks much deeper and retains more detail in the darkest parts of the image. This blockiness hinders detail and makes the dark areas of the image look distracting, something that didn’t happen with his Sony rival on the Pixel 7a.

Speaking of which, the biggest pain point for the Pixel 7a is undoubtedly the presence of the Sony Xperia 10 IV. This is in many ways more cinematic than 7a. Its 21:9 OLED display is made for watching movies and outperforms the Pixel, especially when it comes to deeper blacks and enhanced dark detail. Sony is cheaper than the Pixel, so if getting the best photos for the lowest price is your top priority, he should probably opt for the Xperia 10 IV.

sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Pixel 7a’s stereo speakers aren’t necessarily great for listening to music, but they’re good enough for light movie watching. Watching Thor: Love and Thunder’s first big fight scene, the audio is clear and has a hint of bass, but the speakers appear to be significantly quieter than his Pixel 7. . However, this is not necessarily the end of the world. The Pixel 7 can be jarring at maximum volume, and these speakers are far superior to the mono speakers on his Sony Xperia 10 IV.

Connecting headphones via the USB-C to Headphone Jack Adapter provides a more full-bodied and detailed sound for a better experience. The 7a sounds much more dynamic than the 7, with James Blake’s piano-his intro and SZA’s Coming Back carrying just the right amount of punch. Moving on to Phoebe Bridger’s “Kyoto,” Pixel handles the faster tempo and more upbeat nature of the track well, with snappy timing and vocal brilliance. That’s mostly positive, but I feel that the Pixel hasn’t quite brushed off the slightly computer-ish nature of the regular 7, and the sound still lacks a bit of warmth and could sound more emotional. I’m here. However, the Pixel 7a is certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to sound.

verdict

(Image source: Google)

When it comes to picture and sound, the Pixel 7a beats the Pixel 7 in almost every way. It carries over a lot of features from the 7, but comes at a slightly lower price. Sure, the regular 7 gets some pretty hefty discounts in the US and UK, which makes the cost savings compared to the flagship model a bit less appealing, but the Pixel 7’s excellent It’s hard to argue about value.

If it exists in a world without the Sony Xperia 10 IV (and soon the Xperia 10 V), we’d have no hesitation in recommending it, but unfortunately for Google, the Sony is cheaper and has more movies. target. That doesn’t mean the Pixel 7a isn’t worth your time, though. It’s an attractive option for anyone looking for an Android smartphone that’s both budget-friendly and a great jack-of-all-trades.

Score

Photo 4 Features 5 Sound 4

more:

Read Sony Xperia 1 IV reviews

Also consider Nothing Phone (1)

Read the Google Pixel 7 review

Best smartphone for music and movies

Google Pixel 7a: price comparison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/google-pixel-7a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos