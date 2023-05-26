Ispaces’ Japanese lunar lander crashes due to software glitch





Why it matters: Learning and improving.

A review of the data found that the software guiding the descent appeared to lose track of the lander’s altitude when it passed the crater rim on the moon’s surface, about two miles above the surrounding terrain.

The software erroneously determined that the sensor was malfunctioning and actually refused to give a correct altitude measurement.

The engine, altimeter, and other hardware are in good working order, indicating the soundness of the spacecraft’s overall design. A software fix is ​​easier to complete than a major hardware overhaul.

Ryo Ujiie, Ispace’s chief technology officer, said at a press conference on Friday that this was not a hardware failure. No hardware changes are required.

However, the failure pointed to flaws in the Ispaces test of spacecraft landing software developed by the Draper Research Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The decision to change the landing site after the spacecraft design was finalized in early 2021 most likely contributed to the crash.

Initially, Ispace officials chose the flat plains of Lacus Somniorum as the landing site. But they decided that Atlas, an impact crater more than 80 miles wide, was a more interesting destination.

This means that the landing software wasn’t designed to handle altitude changes as the spacecraft passed over the crater rim, and the simulation didn’t miss that oversight.

NASA released images taken by its lunar reconnaissance probe on Tuesday that appear to show the crash site.

Background: Bumpy Road to the Moon.

In recent years, a mix of private companies, groups and government space agencies have attempted to return to the Moon. But landing on the moon turned out to be more difficult than many expected.

The Beresheet lander, developed by the Israeli non-profit SpaceIL, launched to the Moon in 2019 but crashed. In the same year, the Indian Space Research Organization also attempted to land a lunar probe, and its Vikram also crashed.

Only China has recently landed a robotic spacecraft on the moon, with three successful attempts in the past decade.

Next steps: Try it, try it again.

Ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada said the company will schedule two next missions using a nearly identical lander next year and a large spacecraft to the far side of the moon in 2025. said little has changed.

We have a very clear picture of how to improve future missions, Hakamada said.

Hakamada said the financial impact on the company would be small as Isspace has insurance for the lander.

More spacecraft will be launched to the moon later this year. As part of a NASA program that employs private companies to bring scientific instruments to the moon, Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic Technologies and Houston’s Intuitive Machines will send spacecraft to the moon later this year.

The Indian Space Agency announced this week that Chandrayaan 3, the follow-up to its 2019 lunar landing program, could launch as early as July 12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/26/science/moon-crash-japan-ispace.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos