Utah Policy Innovation Lab Holds Panel Discussion on AI – TechBuzz News

On June 2, 2023, the Utah Policy Innovation Lab will host a panel discussion on AI – Navigating Utah’s AI Policy: Opportunities and Risks.

The panel’s goal is to foster an innovative environment that also prioritizes the protection of individual privacy, creating an environment that balances the benefits of AI with ethical considerations.

The event will bring together experts from various industries and disciplines to explore the regulatory possibilities that could shape the future of AI in Utah. See how Utah is shaping the conversation about AI and what steps the state is taking to ensure responsible innovation.

The panelists below will discuss the possibilities of AI and how to address the challenges and ethical considerations that come with it.

Rep. Jefferson Moss – Executive Director, Innovation District Senator Kirk Callimore – Attorney at Kirk A. Carrimore LLP Chris Bramwell – Chief Privacy Officer, Utah Margaret Busse – Executive Director, Utah Department of Commerce Deno Himonas —Former Supreme Court Judge Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Partner Alan Fuller – Utah Chief Information Officer Dr. Alex Lawrence – Weber State University Associate Professor Berkeley Barnes Matthew Paul Nick Pelican

Seats are limited, but you can also watch online. Register here: https://AIpolicypanel.eventbrite.com

Established by a recent law passed by the 2023 Legislature, the Utah Innovation Lab will open on April 11, 2023, shortly after Governor Spencer Cox signed seven technology and infrastructure-related bills into law. A kickoff event was held on April 11th. to law.

The lab will serve as an idea incubator site, a public policy staging area, a catalyst and convener for technology commercialization, a place for startup continuations, and other functions to support new ideas and innovation in support of Point’s core mission. To do. The lab is now located in the Thomas S. Monson Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Ultimately, it comes down to establishing a presence at The Point.

Topic: Steering AI Policy in Utah: Opportunities and Risks

When: Friday, June 2, 2023, 8:30am-10:00am

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, 411 East South Temple, Salt Lake City

Event Sponsors: Utah Higher Education System, Silicon Slope, Utah State Legislature, Wilson Soncini, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Kinect Capital, Utah World Trade Center, and Wasatch Innovation Network.

