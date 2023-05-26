What is it and how does it work?





Bard is Google’s answer to the generative artificial intelligence craze, packed with features to conduct conversations, generate code, and solve logical problems. Bard’s biggest advantage over competitors like ChatGPT is Internet access, but it lags behind other competitors in a number of very crazy ways.

How does Google Bard work?

Google Bard is in a bit of an odd position when it comes to the technology behind it, as it’s not particularly clear about its underlying language model. At this year’s I/O, Google announced that Google Bard would use the PaLM2 language model to generate text, but when I asked Bard what he was using, he said he used LaMDA for dialogue and The answer is that PaLM is used for generation. PaLM 2 is not mentioned at all.

That said, AI isn’t the most reliable when it comes to making factual claims. So I’m guessing he uses PaLM 2 because Google says Bard uses his PaLM 2. Palm stands for Pathways Language Model and this is his second iteration.

Google Bard is better than competitors like ChatGPT in that it has internet access. This means you can enter a URL and have them summarize the page or look something up for you.

Of particular interest for PaLM 2 is that the largest PaLM 2 model, PaLM 2-L, is significantly smaller than the largest PaLM model, yet outperforms, the only trade-off being that of the smaller model. more training is required. We found that the PaLM 2 model significantly outperforms previous models in natural language generation, translation, and inference.

Who made Google Bard?

Google Bard was developed by Google and released on March 21, 2023. Not available to everyone yet. Expanding to over 180 countries as of Google I/O, but not available outside of Europe. England.

Bard is a collaboration between Google AI and DeepMind, and the project is overseen by Jack Krawczyk. The Responsible AI team is also heavily involved in this process and their job is to ensure AI is developed carefully and safely.

What can Google Bard do?

Google Bard can do everything ChatGPT can do…in theory. Accuracy can sometimes be an issue, but the idea of ​​being able to feed information from a live web page and gain insight into it is currently not possible with ChatGPT. This gives Google an advantage. Apart from that, you can program, research, summarize and write with the help of Google Bard, even if it’s not always the most accurate.

For example, Google says, “When you ask an LLM to solve a math word problem, it will predict the answer based on what others have learned, rather than on advanced reasoning and computation. I’ve seen responses like the following, sometimes containing inaccurate information or being fabricated.”

How to use Google Bard

To use Google Bard, go to Google’s own landing page. You’ll need a Google account, which is more or less the only barrier to entry. If you live in a non-supported country, you can also use a VPN to access the service, so even I, who lives in Ireland, can use this service.

The future of Google Bard

Google is adamant that Google Bard can compete with AI services from Microsoft and OpenAI, but we don’t know yet. While the company has said it is very concerned about the liability aspect of AI, it’s hard to argue that the company doesn’t just see this as an excuse to fall behind its competitors. Nonetheless, Bard has some interesting technology, and given that it uses a different language model than Bing Chat or ChatGPT, competition is never a bad thing.

