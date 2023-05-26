Rishi Snak talks with Google’s Sundar Pichai about “international cooperation” on AI | Political News





Rishi Sunak met privately with Google’s top executives on Friday as part of ongoing discussions with technology leaders about the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

The prime minister met with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, at the Darlington Economic Campus.

They discussed the challenges posed by AI, the growth of the UK tech industry, and the government’s ambition to make the UK a tech powerhouse.

Speaking of artificial intelligence, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “They talked about striking the right balance between driving innovation and ensuring that the right regulatory guardrails are in place.

“They discussed possible industry and international cooperation on safe and responsible AI development and agreed to continue to communicate on this issue.”

Sunak has already met with technology heads this week, including the CEOs of OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic.

The prime minister praised AI as “a defining technology of our time that has the potential to positively transform humanity.”

Artificial intelligence details

But he also discussed the need to regulate artificial intelligence to reduce risks ranging from disinformation and national security to “existential threats.”

The explosive growth of AI and its multiple applications has led to a proliferation of AI-generated fake images, AI photo imitations, and cloned music tracks.

BT Group last week announced it would cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of 2010 as it plans to shift to AI and automated services.

Concerns are mounting that the technology could affect work and education, with some experts even warning that powerful AI systems are “uncontrollable.”

Read more: Scientists use AI and underwater microphones to detect tsunamis and earthquakes AI creates ‘perfect’ images of men and women AI helps paralyzed man walk again Key to amazing progress

Tech leaders are calling for tighter regulation to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating risks.

Writing in the Financial Times this week, Pichai called AI “the most profound technology humanity is grappling with today,” citing medical advances and “AI’s ability to help thousands of Ukrainian refugees communicate in their new homes.” ” was mentioned.

Image: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

He said AI was “too important to regulate and too important to regulate properly.”

The announcement comes amid mounting warnings from experts in the field.

Former government chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that AI could have the same impact on employment as the Industrial Revolution.

And earlier this month, Jeffrey Hinton, widely known as the Godfather of AI, warned that some of the dangers of AI chatbots were “very scary” when he left his job at Google. .

Despite concerns about AI, the technology is making progress in science and medicine, including new tests that could help doctors diagnose heart attacks more quickly and accurately. being developed.

A man who was paralyzed in a bicycle accident 10 years ago has been able to walk again thanks to a wireless digital link between his brain and spinal cord, it was revealed this week.

Scientists are also using AI to develop systems to detect tsunamis and earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-talks-international-collaboration-on-ai-with-googles-sundar-pichai-12890179 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos