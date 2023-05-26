Strategy Outperforms Sentiment as OEMs Skip Canada for New Feature Announcements





Google announced the launch of Pixel Fold devices at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10. The device features a 5.8 display when closed and a 7.6 OLED display with a Google Tensor G2 chip when open. Google calls this device a multitasking master. At the I/O developer conference, viewers left excited about his second most promising player in the foldable smartphone space, but the Canadian was again left out in the cold. The device will be available in the US, UK, Germany and Japan, with no signs of further expansion yet, though rumors suggest it will be introduced to other markets later this year. Sound familiar? In 2019, Samsung launched its first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, but yes, Canada wasn’t on the list of lucky markets to receive the device.

Canada once again feels sidelined from the fun of innovation, but it’s the OEM’s strategic planning behind the decision to drop a mature smartphone market like Canada from the new launch mix. The Canadian smartphone market is small and stable, he sums it up in two words. Canada’s population is currently 38 million, less than the population of California. This limits the scope available to companies to get substantive feedback on new smartphones on the market. The country has seen steady growth thanks to immigrants, students and work visas, which have caused a steady influx into the smartphone market, but this demographic has spent $2,000 CAD soon after settling in. I don’t think so. That’s twice as many as hers in Canada, with 50% more folding devices sold than hers in Q1 2023.

Source: Counterpoint Technology Market Research

In addition to its small population, the Canadian market is not a good place to test devices due to the retail channel and additional costs. Without iterations of the device to prove its durability, the foldable trend in Canada isn’t as strong as in other regions. Devices are priced relatively high in the market due to a small population and a declining Canadian dollar due to macroeconomic headwinds. As a result, device retention has increased to avoid upgrade costs for new devices. Also, Canadians are reluctant to pay for hardware changes, such as hinges, that question the durability of the device.

Samsung had already considered these issues in 2019. The Galaxy Z Fold was launched in South Korea in September 2019, seven months after its February 2019 announcement. The limited Canadian launch kicked off in December 2019, after a wave of confusion over the durability of the hinge already left Canadians clutching their wallets with anxiety. After Samsung also overcame carrier certifications, marketing costs and other hurdles to bring the new device to the Canadian market, the Galaxy Z2 series launched smoothly in his September 2020. Not only was it launched in Canada, but it is now available exclusively through Bell.

In addition to addressing uncertainty about new hardware, Google is partnering with Canadian carriers to achieve the greatest reach to the public and to offer trade-in offers, bundled plan discounts, and Or you also need to make the device affordable through a return lease option for the device. push.

Canada is not a good market for OEMs to launch test devices due to its small population, high data costs, and close ranks among carriers. One of the perks Canadians can expect is that when these devices hit the market, bugs are often fixed and the first feedback from other countries has already enhanced the user experience.

