Major Microsoft Build Announcements – Spiceworks





Some great new products were announced at this year’s hybrid event, Microsoft Build. Until OpenAI adopts Bing as its default search engine and introduces a plugin for Copilot to allow developers to take advantage of OpenAI’s large language model, Microsoft will continue to focus on AI-centric development itself. envisioned to be a major player in enabling

Microsoft Build ended on May 25th. Held as a hybrid event this year, his three-day annual developer conference saw some great new product announcements. In fact, Microsoft in aggressive mode is an entirely different beast.

Microsoft in 2023 won’t be the company it was after founder and then-CEO Bill Gates left in January 2000. Gone are the days of Steve and his Ballmer, when most of the products Microsoft introduced were unsuccessful.

Ballmer’s Microsoft was tight on cash, but certainly lacking the aggressive talent Satya Nadella brought to development. During the Nadella years, the company ditched its antipathy to open source and relied on a cloud-first approach to call the cashier and spearhead AI-driven products and services.

Time will tell who comes out on top, but so far the company has lagged behind even Google in adopting an AI-centric approach to product development. Take a look at some of the Microsoft Build 2023 announcements that reveal the company’s vision for developers and end users.

Key Microsoft Build 2023 Announcements 1. Bing is now ChatGPT’s default search engine (surprise anyone?)

AI chatbots that retrieve information from the internet should be warned. Yes we are looking at you, Blender Bot 3. Meta’s August 2022 chatbot was fairly short-lived, as it answered questions with racist intonations, made controversial political statements, and attacked the company that created it. rice field. The company was also criticized for Galactica.

However, we would expect that ChatGPT integrated with Bing would not give the same results, mainly due to the large underlying language model (GPT-3.5 and OPT-175B in Blender Bot 3).

Search engine-driven conversational AI experiences are exactly what we believe Google’s nightmare consists of. Unless you can come up with an alternative right away. But while OpenAI took Microsoft’s Bing and integrated it with his ChatGPT, at the recent Google I/O, the search giant integrated reverse-generative AI in online searches for Search Generative Experience (SGE). bottom.

It will be interesting to see how the tug-of-war between Bing-integrated ChatGPT and AI-based search (SGE) impacts the online search experience.

Read more: Apple Bans ChatGPT, Recruiting Hundreds of AI/ML Experts

2. Copilot

Microsoft refers to AI-powered programs and chatbots as “co-pilots.” The co-pilot can generate text and images to assist with daily activities. At Microsoft Build 2023, the company rolled out multiple copilots across a wide range of products and services.

For end users, Windows Copilot is a refreshing upgrade centered around Bing Chat functionality. Microsoft calls Windows 11 “the first PC platform to announce centralized AI assistance.”

Windows Copilot is accessible from the taskbar, opens on the sidebar and can perform any kind of task that your Windows machine and installed applications allow. For example, you can take actions on items (copy/cut and paste), customize settings, summarize text, answer questions, and more. Microsoft plans to start previewing Windows Copilot in June this year.

For data engineers, Redmond has announced Microsoft Fabric, a data analytics platform designed to streamline data engineering workflows and unify data silos. This tool aligns with Salesforce’s recently announced Tableau GPT.

Microsoft Fabric is also the product that powers seven different data experiences. Additionally, with the launch of Copilot in Microsoft Power BI, analytics tools can help with tasks specific to data visualization apps, just like any other copilot. Copilot for Microsoft Power BI also helps the user to create formulas in his Microsoft’s data analysis formula language in Power BI.

For developers, Redmond offers a plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot. At this year’s Microsoft Build, the company announced that it would adopt the same open standards for plugins that integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot.

This is extremely beneficial for companies looking to build AI integration tools within their respective applications. ChatGPT and Microsoft-developed AI tools such as Bing Chat, Microsoft Teams messaging extensions, Power Platform connectors, and third-party connectors from Adobe, Asana, Box, Calendly, Freshworks, Instacart, Wrike, and others are available today. In private preview. “Thousands of third-party plugins are expected in the coming months,” Microsoft said.

3. Azure OpenAI service update

Azure AI Studio is perhaps the most significant update to the Azure OpenAI service, allowing developers to bring the power of OpenAI’s LLMs (GPT-4, GPT-3, Codex and DALL-E) to their applications and platforms. will be

For example, Microsoft itself relies on GitHub Copilot’s Azure OpenAI Service, an AI program synthesizer based on the Codex. By incorporating Azure AI Studio into the Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft has essentially removed the barriers for developers to leverage his LLM of OpenAI trained on internal proprietary data on Microsoft infrastructure for applications. increase.

As such, enterprises leveraging Azure AI Studio with Azure OpenAI Service can go beyond using generic Microsoft-built copilots to train and deploy bespoke copilots.

Other updates

Microsoft has also integrated the Edge browser with Microsoft 365 Copilot and rolled out new features for Azure Container Storage and several other products and services.

Developers can also take advantage of Microsoft’s AI training and documentation resources. The company also created AI Assist for Microsoft Q&A to help you get quick answers to any technical issues you may face.

Which of the following announcements are you most excited about? Let us know what you think on LinkedInOpen in New Window, TwitterOpen in New Window, or FacebookOpen in New Window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image Source: Shutterstock

Learn more about the latest technology events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/articles/microsoft-build-key-announcements/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos