Houston Trending Innovation News – InnovationMap

University of Houston Plans to Build New Central Campus Innovation Hub

The University of Houston will build a new hub for innovation on its main campus. The building will be adjacent to the MD Anderson Library. Photo credit: uh.edu

More than a year ago, the University of Houston received permission from the state of Texas to create a central hub of innovation on campus, Ramanan Krishnamoorthy, vice president for energy and innovation at the University of Houston, told Innovation Map.

Krishnamoorty said on this week’s episode of the Houston Innovators Podcast that he asked the state two years ago for funding to create an innovation hub at the University of Houston. We are currently building an innovation hub in the heart of the University of Houston campus. ”

The project is still in its early stages, but the university has revealed some details of the building. The building is scheduled to open next to the MD Anderson Library on UH’s main campus in 2025. The approximately 70,000-square-foot site will house Makerspace, the Sybia and Melvin Wolfe Entrepreneur Center, the Energy Transition Lab, the Innovation Program, and the Presidential Frontiers College labs and offices. read more.

Overheard: What Houston Companies Look for in Startups

At its annual Activation Festival, Aeon hosted a conversation about the relationship between companies and startups.Photo credit: Shannon O’Hara/Ion

Hundreds of innovators from inside and outside Houston gathered for Aeon’s annual Activation Festival, and one of the topics discussed in the series of programming was the relationship between companies and startups.

One of Houston’s prides is that it’s home to the third-largest number of Fortune 500 companies, but how can the city’s innovation ecosystem capitalize on that market? On the other hand, how can businesses make the most of Houston’s innovators?

During a panel discussion held on May 17th titled “Business-Startup Partnerships: How to Build, Maintain and Key to Rapid Innovation and Growth,” three business leaders discussed startups and explained how to navigate relationships and how it is important to exploit these opportunities. The key to the future of business. read more.

Bank of Houston Opens New Innovation Hub on The Woodlands Grounds

The new space will allow North Houston innovators to work together as well as Amegy Bank employees. Photo credit: Amegy Bank

Amegy Bank revamped its IT banking center in Woodlands, adding a hub for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

Located at Research Forest Dr. 4576, the office is now a converted space at The Cannon, a coworking and entrepreneurship hub with locations throughout Houston. The Cannon creates and manages spaces where startup founders, executives, investors and others can come together on a common ground and collaborate on their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Amegy Bank-Houston President Dave Stevenson said in a news release that Amegy Bank has been serving the needs of business owners and families across Houston for more than 30 years. The redesigned banking center and the installation of The Cannon on site will revolutionize access to customized local financial resources for entrepreneurs and small businesses in North Houston. Read more.

How this Houston-based studio tackles a multi-billion dollar problem with in-house innovation

KPMG Studio Lead Anu Puvvada discusses how his team is evolving software solutions while overcoming hype cycles and solving billion-dollar problems. Photo credit: KPMG

In 2021, KPMG, a global audit, accounting and advisory services provider based in New York, will establish a new organization to operate in the field of innovation. The Houston-based team finds innovative software that benefits his KPMG clients in a variety of industries.

“We are focused on transformative business that we can deliver to our clients over the next three to five years to solve some pretty big problems,” KPMG Studio Lead Anu Puvvada tells InnovationMap.

Nearly two years later, KPMG Studio has spun out its first company, AI-based security startup Cranium, and raised a $7 million seed round led by SYN Ventures, backed by KPMG.

Founded to drive in-house innovation, KPMG Studio’s technology doesn’t necessarily spin out to startups like Cranium, but with the support of the team, early-stage ideas are mentored by company resources. , which may be incorporated into KPMG’s suite of services. for the customer. read more.

Houston startup with innovative battery technology opens new lab

TexPower founders Chairman of the Board Arumugam Manthiram, CTO Wangda Li, and CEO Evan Erickson each celebrated the opening of their company’s new lab space. Photo courtesy of TexPower

A Houston startup founded on research from the University of Texas has cut the ribbon for a new lab space.

TexPower EV Technologies Inc. celebrated the opening of a 6,000-square-foot lab and a 3-ton-per-year pilot production line at a ribbon-cutting event last week. The Northwest Houston site is located at 6935 Brittmoore Rd.

The new space will help the company further commercialize its cobalt-free lithium-ion cathode, lithium nickel manganese aluminum oxide (NMA). This technology is game-changing for electrification in the United States, including the rapid adoption of electric vehicles.

The country is currently facing a supply chain crisis, the company’s co-founder and CEO Evan Erickson said at the event. Most of the world’s cobalt, a material traditionally used in lithium-ion cathodes, is sourced primarily from Congo, with refining largely controlled by China, he said.

For these reasons, the cathode is the most expensive component in lithium-ion batteries. But TexPower has a unique technology that solves this supply chain problem and is now one step closer to commercializing the material with a new lab. read more.

