Google, Paris Hilton and The Chainsmokers Back Australian Startup Checkmate with $23 Million





Australian venture capital firm Blackbird also made additional investments in its latest round, which included participation from Wischoff Ventures and DST Global partner Saurabh Gupta.

Other angel investors in the Series A round include CEOs, founders and executives from Linktree, Pinterest, Honey, Ancestry.com, Google, Grindr, Amazon, Brex and Rakuten.

Checkmate is the brainchild of three friends from Perth, Garton Smith, Elliott Lampono and Harry Dixon, who met again while working in the US and started the startup.

The product is described as a personalized smart shopping tool that can be used as an app or desktop extension, giving shoppers a dashboard of all online sales offered in over 40,000 stores and allowing users to gift Store your cards in one place and track your deliveries.

The company earns revenue from brands based on sales made through its platform, and the new funding will support the company’s attempt to become an Amazon-style destination for personalized shopping.

It’s good because it can buy you time. When he’s a founder, he’s always worried about the runway, making it very difficult for him to sit back and focus on the long-term product, Garton-Smith said. .

Since launching the product in September 2022, Checkmate has resonated with Gen Z shoppers, especially women under the age of 25 who use the app to shop for fashion and beauty products.

In the meantime, Checkmate’s user base has grown from 800 to 380,000, tracking over 1 million packages, reaching the top spot in the Apple App Store late last year.

The company currently has a team of 12 people based in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, and has marketing programs at 25 US universities, with students serving as Checkmates brand ambassadors.

celebrity patron

Garton-Smith said that while celebrity venture capital has some stigma, their new backers are in business and proving their worth.

Alex and Drew when Harry and I are looking to hire someone [from the Chainsmokers] You literally record a selfie video on your iPhone and tell prospective employees why they should work for us. “It’s very impactful,” he said.

Garton-Smith says running a consumer tech business means he’s comfortable in the public eye, noting that he was in show business before becoming an entrepreneur. bottom.

Garton-Smith, who went by the stage name Elk Lord, is a musician who has performed at festivals such as Splendor in the Grass, and was a candidate for Nine’s TV show Australian Ninja Warrior before entering the tech industry. . He said these experiences have helped his business.

I belonged to Triple J and felt comfortable performing at festivals in public, he said.

If you don’t like talking to large groups of people, whether on social media or in real life, B2B is probably a better fit.

I say this because I see young founders who want to launch consumer apps, but they have no intention of growing social media or posting anything. is not. There are countless other businesses you can do, but you need to promote them to consumers.

