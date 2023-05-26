Technology Showcase Spotlighting Five Digital Projects at ASU







3. Bridging the Education Gap with Study Halls

Presented by Wayne Anderson and Sean Hobson

EdPlus Chief Design Officer Shaun Hobson and Strategic Design and Development Director Wayne Anderson were next on stage to share one of the university’s recent initiatives.

Study Hall is a collaboration of ASU, Crash Course and YouTube, providing accessible educational content to millions of viewers and learners with transferable college credit. This project focuses on his three main areas. A series on how to get into college, a series on fields of study and majors called Fast Guides, and a never-before-seen path from YouTube curiosity to college credit.

Leveraging YouTube technology and access, we are pushing new boundaries in learning architectures, ultimately bridging the gap between informal and formal education, and providing rich and scalable experiences for learners. Hobson said it can provide.

ASU faculty worked closely with the Crash Course team led by Hank and John Green to develop the Study Hall series, which has over 3.4 million views. The seven-week course includes subjects such as English Composition, College Mathematics, American History, and Human Communication. This innovative method expands the university’s mission to democratize learning online by providing new ways to meet learners and participate in the university experience wherever they are.

4. Empowering 100 million learners worldwide

Provided by Laura Polk

The Francis Najafi and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, led by the Thunderbird School of Global Management, aims to bring online global education to learners free of charge in 40 languages. increase. Intended to be the most ambitious and ambitious global educational initiative in the history of higher education, the program was designed to provide a world-class education to individuals who lack access to traditional learning resources.

The program offers three pathways to foster learners’ personal and professional development: a foundational entrepreneurship bootcamp course (for learners of all educational levels), and a high school, undergraduate, or graduate level Intermediate and advanced pathways are offered for learners of To reduce language barriers, program content is translated into 20 languages, prioritized based on the number of native speakers and areas of greatest educational need.

Future plans include adding 20 more unique languages ​​so that all learners can learn, no matter where they live in the world. Upon successful completion of the Intermediate or Advanced Programs, participants may apply for credit toward a degree at ASU and universities worldwide.

Laura Polk, Executive Director of Digital Initiatives and Learning Experiences, University of Thunderbird, said, “We are committed to not only meeting the unique needs of our learners, but also adapting and evolving in this ever-changing educational environment. We are focused on providing a meaningful learning experience.” Global management. Through this effort, we are reshaping the boundaries of global education, making an empowering educational journey accessible to all learners, regardless of location or native language.

5. Bridging AI knowledge gaps with Simpli-fAI

Courtesy of Mickey Mansenido

The Simpl-fAI project aims to make artificial intelligence accessible and understandable to more people. Mickey Mansenido, an AI researcher and assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, emphasized the need to simplify AI education.

Mansenido, who is also an alumnus of the Enterprise TechnologiesT4 Leadership Academy, suggests using social media as a tool for teaching AI. Use short and engaging informational videos and capitalize on the popularity of social media among younger generations to dispel misconceptions about new generative technologies. At Empower, he emphasized the importance of an informed society in an increasingly technology-driven world, highlighting his Simpl-fAI project’s commitment to bridging the gap between AI and the general public.

One approach we can take as educators, Mansenido said, is to use social media as a platform to educate learners and the wider public about artificial intelligence technology. We can simplify the concept of AI and counter the fear and sensationalism that surrounds it.

Learn more about our annual Empower event here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.asu.edu/20230525-tech-showcase-spotlights-5-digital-projects-asu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos