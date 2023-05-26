U.S. Department of Justice Asks Supreme Court to Skip Genius v. Google Song Lyrics Case – Billboard





Justice Department asks Supreme Court to avoid lawsuit alleging Google stole millions of song lyrics from Genius music database claims to be.

Genius, a platform that lets users add and annotate lyrics, alleges Google improperly used the site’s carefully transcribed content in its search results after its lawsuit was dismissed in lower court last year. He is asking the judges to reopen the case.

But in a brief filed Tuesday (May 23), the US Attorney General instructed the Supreme Court to steer clear. He said the lawsuit was an “insufficient means” to consider the issues in the lawsuit, and that the lower court didn’t seem to do anything particularly new when it dismissed the lawsuit against Google.

“In the view of the United States, the application for a special warrant should be denied,” the government wrote.

Genius sued the tech giant in 2019, accusing Google of stealing the site’s carefully transcribed content as its own “information box” within search results, effectively costing the creation of such an information box. He argued that he was free riding on “time, effort, systems and resources.” service. In a flashy twist, Genius said he used a secret code embedded within the lyrics spelling REDHANDED to prove Google cheating.

It sounds like a copyright lawsuit, but Genius didn’t actually accuse Google of stealing intellectual property. because it owns nothing. Songwriters and publishers own the rights to their lyrics, and Google and Genius pay the same licenses to display them. Genius instead spent time and money transcribing and editing “official” versions of the lyrics, claiming that Google violated the site’s terms of service by “abusing” the lyrics without permission.

But in March, that difference proved fatal for Genius. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit dismissed the lawsuit, saying that only the actual copyright owner—the songwriter or publisher—and not the site that merely transcribed the lyrics can file such a lawsuit. made a verdict. Technically speaking, the court said the case was “preempted” by federal copyright law. In other words, the Genius complaint is so similar to an allegation of copyright infringement that it could only have been brought as such.

In taking the case to the Supreme Court, Genius argued that the ruling would be a disaster for websites that spend time and money aggregating user-generated content online. Such companies should be allowed to protect their efforts from obvious counterfeiting, even if they don’t own the copyright, the company said. “Big tech companies like Google don’t need help with copyright preemption on a broader scale,” the company writes.

Such petitions are always challenging, as the Supreme Court receives less than 2% of the 7,000 cases it receives each year. But in December, judges asked the Justice Department to consider whether it should take on the Genius case.

In Tuesday’s filing, the Justice Department strongly said it shouldn’t have done so, arguing, among other things, that the lower court’s ruling against Google was largely correct. While the Office disputed some of the lower court’s analysis, Genius essentially used contract law to assert the same rights as the copyright owner, and just such an assertion is true in federal law. said it was a scenario that would be “preempted” by

“Substantially, Complainant asserts its right to block commercial copying by anyone accessing the lyric transcripts, regardless of the express consent expressed by website visitors,” the agency wrote. there is

The Supreme Court will now decide whether to hear the case. A decision on this issue should be available within the next few months. A Genius spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Justice Department filing.

Read the full Justice Department gist here.

