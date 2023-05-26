Huawei Determined to Revolutionize Global Data Storage with Launch of OlympusMons Challenge 2023





MUNICH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei will host the 2023 Innovative Data Infrastructure Forum (IDI Forum), aiming to inspire global scientists to tackle the technical challenges of data. announced the winners of OlympusMons Challenges 2023 and OlympusMons Awards 2022. Storage.

Technological innovation requires not only theoretical breakthroughs, but also technical inventions, prototypes and applications, all of which depend on collaboration between industry, the academic community and research institutions. For the fourth consecutive year, Huawei has launched the OlympusMons Challenges, helping to guide research direction in the global data storage field. By overcoming major technical challenges, Huawei hopes to practice high-level scientific research and achieve win-win cooperation.

The OlympusMons Awards 2022 winner, Professor Onur Mutlu’s team from ETH Zurich, has researched data-centric integrated storage and computing network systems and developed innovative adaptive optimization algorithms to accelerate storage architecture upgrades.

At the summit, Huawei unveiled two major challenges for the OlympusMons Awards 2023: storage with ultimate cost-per-bit efficiency, data resiliency and services for multi-cloud environments. Huawei works with the academic community to develop high-quality data storage systems featuring data-centric storage architectures, efficient data usage and governance technologies for new applications, data resilience, and proactive protection. We want to build.

Professor João Serra Sagrist of the Faculty of Information and Communication Engineering, Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​introduced the 3rd Global Data Compression Competition (GDCC), co-organized by the University and Huawei, inviting software engineers, researchers, students and students. Enthusiasts to participate. The competition includes his 8 major assignments dedicated to lossless compression algorithms and secures a total prize pool of €171,000. The individuals and teams that achieve the highest compression ratios and performances are declared winners.

Huawei Data Storage Chief Technology Research Expert Dr. Chen Zhuo delivered a keynote speech at an event titled “Innovation Towards Next-Generation Storage Architecture”, where enterprises go digital on an accelerated timeline He pointed out that innovation in data storage will continue as we achieve . Six key areas: Capacity, Performance, Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Multicloud Ecosystem.

The development of the data storage industry requires extensive cooperation, and Huawei Data Storage will continue to work with industry and academic institutions to develop smart, digital, and sustainable solutions for tomorrow.

