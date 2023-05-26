How to enable Google’s new AI search generation experience





For some users, Google has completely overhauled search using AI to drive what it calls a “search-generated experience.” The experience is limited, but some users have the option to enable it now. Here’s how to enable Search Generative Experience SGE and Google with AI.

It’s easy to assume that most people are familiar with the Google Search experience we’ve known and appreciated over the years. The foundation remains the same, but things are starting to change a bit with a Google experience powered by smarter, more contextual, and more dynamic results.

Building on the progress Google has made in AI so far, the company is reimagining search with several new AI features and tools under the umbrella of Search Generative Experience. This includes new AI-powered snapshots that show quick, contextual results for any query or prompt. Instead of jumping through links, Google Search uses multiple sources, shown on the right, to summarize the answer to your question.

In addition, SGE is intended to facilitate conversation. Effectively, this means you can keep asking follow-up questions and get more information as questions come up. This feature is a breath of fresh air compared to standard AI-free search, which requires an additional fallback search. Ask for a quick follow-up to get relevant information for the entire conversation instead of starting over.

How to get started with Google’s AI search

Since this program is still in its early stages, users will need to meet a few conditions to enable this feature in their search. User must be signed up for her Labs and be a Google One Premium (2 TB or more) subscriber. These restrictions are temporary, but as of this writing, they are. Even if you’re not a subscriber, sign up for free Labs anyway, as that restriction may eventually be lifted.

We have a complete guide on how to sign up for SGE Lab and it only takes a few minutes.

After signing up for Labs, complete the following steps:

Find the Labs icon in Google search on mobile or web. Click or tap. Find your SGE card. Tap/click the toggle to set it to “On”. Press I Agree.

Doing this will give you access to Google’s new AI-generated search experience. A breakdown of the current state of this feature is a helpful guide to using it, but the best approach is to ask natural questions that you wouldn’t normally get by searching Google.

Not a Google One subscriber? Don’t worry. SGE functionality will be available to other users who have signed up for the Lab in preview, although it may take some time.

