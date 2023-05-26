Summer camps for Canadian engineers are back: Startupfest returns July 12-14





This year we have more premium fests, investor matchups, fan-favorite granny judges, and beta kits.

Startupfest unveiled a big picture agenda showcasing some of the major attractions coming to the Montreal Technology Festival, which kicks off on July 12th.

The Festival Tent Village is back. More than 20 tents will feature accelerator zones, demo spaces, and the festival’s famous grandmother judges (which in the past have included her Shopify president Harley Finkelstein’s grandmother).

BetaKit is proud to be a Startupfest media partner.

In 2013, the grandmothers chose Onavo, a company acquired by Facebook for over $150 million. And in 2019, the grannies considered throwing more than 100 pitches in 36 hours.

Our esteemed Grandmother jury is a Startupfest favourite, with an unparalleled track record, and the festival pointed out that they don’t give in to fools.

The festival will run from July 12th to July 14th, and this year will introduce a new format for networking and a new premium fest ahead of the kickoff of Startupfests.

We brought together startup and tech experts to share the hard facts and hard truths about what’s in store for tech startups through a series of augmented talks, the festival said in a statement.

Startupfest speakers include Finkelstein, Inovia Capital partner Magaly Charbonneau, Antler VC Shambhavi Mishra, and Georgian investor Michelle Yu.

Startupfest also offers curated matchmaking for startups and investors, backed by Regina-based technology incubator Cultivator. This invitation-only half-day event matches top VCs with founders of high-growth startups. Startups engage in focused 20 minute 1:1 discussions on funding, challenges, strategy and direction. Startups interested in participating can apply here, and high-profile investors who want to fill the remaining few slots must complete this survey.

premium festival

Festival premium fests include FundFest, AcceleratorFest and OceanFest. All of these events require prospective attendees to submit an application or, in the case of his AcceleratorFest already booked, join the waiting list.

BDC Women in Technology Boot Camp will be held again this year as a premium event. Hosted by BDC Capitals Women in Technology Fund and Thrive Venture Fund, this half-day event aims to connect women founders and leaders of technology companies with the resources they need to grow their businesses.

The event is open to tech companies with at least one female founder or leader. Startupfest promises that the event will connect pre-seed and seed-stage tech startups with peers, investors and organizations to help them scale up.

FundFest is a half-day conference for venture capital investors organized by Pender Ventures in partnership with RBCx, KRB Law and BNC. FundFest is focused on fundraising, investing and delivering profits. Panels and keynotes touched on all three areas, with speakers representing the perspectives of both venture capital and fund investors, offering perspectives relevant to Canadian VC and the broader North American landscape. increase.

Oceanfest is an opportunity to explore a fast-growing technology sector predicted to grow fivefold by 2035

In partnership with MAIN, AcceleratorFest returns for its 10th edition as a forum to discuss best practices and challenges facing acceleration program practitioners. AcceleratorFest offers a special premium event designed for directors, program managers and community managers who drive acceleration programs around the world. This program is only open to Accelerator Program Directors, Managing Directors, and Community Managers.

Innovators can also immerse themselves in OceanFest, an opportunity to explore a rapidly growing technology sector projected to grow fivefold by 2035, reaching a total value of $220 billion. Investors discuss how and why to invest in the ocean and the opportunities the sector offers.

Stay tuned for more Startupfest announcements

That’s not the only thing happening at this year’s Startupfest. Attendees can expect more speakers, innovative approaches to speaking content and, of course, numerous awards and opportunities for startups across Canada. BetaKit is proud to announce that he has partnered with Startupfest Media, so you can find all of his upcoming Startupfest announcements here.

What role will BetaKit play at this year’s Startupfest? Stay tuned! Use this 15% discount code from BetaKit on Startupfest tickets for now. See you in Montreal!

Image credit: StartupFest

