Japanese private lunar lander crashes in crater





The Japanese private lunar lander Hakuto-R crashed during a milestone landing attempt in late April after its onboard altitude sensor was confused by the rim of the moon’s craters.

Representatives of ispace, the Tokyo-based company that built the spacecraft, said an unexpected terrain feature caused the lander’s on-board computer to think its altitude readings were wrong, and instead measured the altitude at that point in the mission. It revealed that it relied on calculations based on expected altitude. As a result, the computer believed the rover was lower than it actually was, leading to its crash on April 25.

“The lander assumed it was at zero altitude, or above the lunar surface, but was later found to be at an altitude of about five kilometers.” [3.1 miles] “After reaching the scheduled landing time, the lander continued its slow descent until the propulsion system ran out of fuel,” ispace said in a statement issued on Friday, May 26. At that point, the lander’s controlled descent ceased and it is believed to have free-falled to the lunar surface. ”

In a press conference, the company said a careful consideration of the terrain around the landing side led to the failure, partly because it changed the landing site months before the mission’s launch.

Launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December 2022, the lander landed on the floor of the 54-mile-wide (87-kilometer) Atlas crater in the Mare Frigolis (“Cold Seas”) region on April 26. was scheduled to land on side near the moon. Earlier this week, NASA’s lunar reconnaissance probe spotted the wreckage of Hakuto-R near its intended landing site.

If successful, Hakuto-R would have become the first civilian lunar lander to achieve a lunar landing. So far, only NASA, China and Russia have made soft landings on the moon.

Ispace emphasized that the mission successfully completed eight of nine mission milestones, only failing during the final stage of the powered descent. Company representatives said the accident will not affect the launch of ispace’s second and third missions, scheduled for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The cause of this failure was found to be a software issue, so future missions will not require a hardware redesign.

“Now we were able to identify issues during the landing and have a very clear picture of how to improve future missions,” said ispace founder and CEO ), Takeshi Hakamada said in a statement.

