Dutch watchdog probes alleged Tesla data breach





Reuters —

The Dutch data protection watchdog said on Friday it was aware of potential data protection breaches by Tesla, but it was too early to comment further.

Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper cited 100 gigabytes of confidential data leaked by a whistleblower on Thursday, accusing Elon Mascus Tesla of failing to adequately protect data from its customers, employees and business partners. reported there is.

“We are aware of the Handelsblatt case and are investigating it,” said a spokesman for the AP data watchdog in the Netherlands, where Tesla’s European headquarters is located.

Citing policy, they declined to comment on whether the agency might or has already launched an investigation. The Dutch agency was informed by the agency in Brandenberg, Germany.

Handelsblatt said Tesla had notified Dutch authorities of the breach, but an Associated Press spokesman said he was unaware of whether the company had made any representations to the authorities.

Tesla wasn’t immediately available for comment on Friday’s Handelsblatt report, but the report said a large amount of customer data could be found in a dataset dubbed TeslaFiles.

The data protection agency in Brandenburg, home of Tesla’s European Gigafactory, said the data breach was large.

“I don’t remember the scale of it,” said Dagmar Hartge, data protection officer for the state of Brandenburg, who said the case had been turned over to Dutch authorities, who would be held responsible if the allegations lead to enforcement. he added.

He added that Dutch authorities would take weeks before deciding whether to treat the case as part of European proceedings.

Handelsblatt reported that the files contained a table containing the names of more than 100,000 former and current employees, including the Social Security number of Musk CEO of Tesla, and that personal emails It also contains addresses, phone numbers, employee salaries, customer bank account information, and confidential manufacturing information. .

The infringement would violate GDPR, the company said.

If such violations are proven, Tesla could be fined 4% of its annual turnover (€3.26 billion).

German trade union IG Metall said the revelations were disturbing and urged Tesla to inform its employees of all data protection breaches and create a culture in which employees can raise issues and complaints openly without fear. asked to proceed.

Dirk Schulze, IG Metall’s incoming district manager for Berlin, Brandenburg and Sachsen, said these revelations are in line with the overall picture we have had in just under two years.

Handelsblatt reports that a Tesla lawyer said a disgruntled former employee abused his access as a service technician, and Tesla will take legal action against the suspected exfiltrator. added.

Citing leaked files, the newspaper reported that there were thousands of customer complaints about the automaker’s driver assistance systems, and about 4,000 complaints about hard acceleration and dry braking.

A Reuters report last month said a group of Tesla employees privately shared highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ on-board cameras via an internal messaging system between 2019 and 2022. I found out.

This week, Facebook parent company Meta was fined a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) by the European Union’s chief privacy regulator over its handling of user data, and was banned from transferring user data to the United States. A five-month grace period was given to the suspension.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/26/tech/dutch-watchdog-tesla-alleged-data-breach/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos