Essential Google Workspace tips and tricks for small businesses





14 years after Google launched as Google Apps, Google Suite will be rebranded as Google Workspace in 2020. It consists of a comprehensive suite of cloud computing, collaboration and productivity tools that play an integral role in the daily operations of small businesses. These tools are designed to facilitate efficient collaboration, communication, and increase productivity.

This guide will show you how to use Google Workspace for your business. It also reveals various Workspace app tips and tricks that you can implement in your small business operations.

Pro tip: For more apps, settings, and customization options for small businesses, consider purchasing a Google Workspace Enterprise plan.

Did you know there’s more to Google Workspace than Gmail and Calendar? How often do you use Apps Script or Google Forms?

Let’s take a quick look at some of these app examples to see how you can use Google Workspace for your business.

communication app

Manage your business email with Gmail, send in-person or group messages with Google Chat, and join virtual meetings and webinars with Google Meet to easily connect with colleagues.

collaboration app

Efficiently create, edit, and collaborate on projects within your business with Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Forms, and Jamboard.

Securely store and access your files using the storage apps Google Drive and Google Sites. Find files and documents across Google Workspace with the Google Cloud Search app.productivity apps

Make your small business more productive by managing appointments and schedules with Google Calendar. Google Keep for taking notes during meetings, Google Tasks for editing and syncing his to-do list across all apps, and Google Apps Script for automating tasks across Google products.

Security and management apps

Manage user permissions and restrict access in the Google Admin console. Enforce security policies on employee mobile phones with Google endpoints. Use Google Vault to securely store and access documents, and Google Work insights to analyze usage and collaboration patterns.

Explore top Google Suite tips and tricks your small business can adopt to get the most out of Google Workspace.

Google Workspace Tips & Tricks: Gmail

Create a custom email address

Give your email address a professional look and build trust and confidence with your customers with a custom domain for your business.

If you’re sending sensitive information, you can activate Confidential Mode from the bottom right pane when composing a message to restrict recipients from forwarding, copying, printing, or downloading your message.

Gmail lets you request read receipts to let you know when your recipients have read your email.This is when composing an email[その他のオプション]button,[開封確認をリクエストする]You can easily do this by selectingOrganize your email with filters

Filters allow Gmail to automatically send and organize your incoming emails in place such as archiving, labeling, starring, and deleting. Use Gmail’s advanced search bar to set automatic filters to filter emails based on sender, content, size, and other constraints. next,[フィルタを作成]Click the button to tell Gmail what to do with such emails in the future.

Google Workspace Tips & Tricks: Google Docs

Translate text or documents

Accurately translate text or entire documents without leaving the document. select the text and[ツール]Click[文書を翻訳]select the desired language, and the text will be translated immediately.

Compare documents with spot differences

Google Docs has a document comparison feature that allows you to identify differences and discover changes between two documents. Open your first document,[ツール]Click[ドキュメントの比較]Choose. Select the files you want to compare, enter the author’s name in the Attribute Differences section, and click Compare.

Type, edit and format documents with your voice

If you’re a fan of voice assistants, you’ll love the built-in voice feature in Docs. Docs has several voice commands that let you edit and format text without typing. To do this,[ツール]Click[音声入力]Select to allow the microphone feature to choose your preferred language. When you’re ready, click the microphone icon to start dictating.

Google Tips & Tricks: Google Workspace Admins

Restore a recently deleted user account

Use the Google Workspace Admin Console to restore user accounts deleted within 20 days without losing associated data. Log in with Super Admin privileges and go to Menu, Directory, Users. Click More Options and select Recently Deleted Users. Mark the account user and click “Recover”. Assign users to organizational units and click Recover.

Manage shared drive access levels

With Google Admin, you don’t have to worry about employees accidentally modifying or deleting files from shared drives. Assign roles such as manager, contributor, and reader to members to restrict access. In the admin console,[メニュー],[アプリ],[Google Workspace],[ドライブ],[ドキュメント]Click[共有ドライブの管理]Click. next,[メンバーの管理]Click to update the new access level.

Troubleshooting Google Admin Toolbox issues

For small and medium businesses, we recommend using the Google Admin Toolbox to troubleshoot potential issues with Google Workspace services. For example, you can use the “Message Headers” tool in the Toolbox to find out why your email is taking a long time to deliver.

Google Workspace Tips & Tricks: Google Slides

Insert an image from Google Search

Use the Explore Slides feature to make your presentations more visually appealing. This feature allows you to search for and insert images from the Internet without leaving your presentation.[探索]Click the button to search for your query,[画像]Just click the tab. Then drag the image onto the slide.

Utilize the laser pointer function

No need to replace laser pointers frequently. Google Slides has a built-in laser feature that turns your mouse into a laser pointer.To enable this feature, open your presentation and[プレゼンテーション]Click the button. Then find and click the laser pointer icon at the bottom to use your mouse as a laser pointer.

Resizing text to fit a text box or shape in a slide can be frustrating and time consuming. Google Slides has the ability to automatically resize. This feature allows you to shrink overflowed text or resize shapes to fit text. To do this,[書式],[書式オプション],[文字の調整]Click[自動調整]Select an action to perform on the section.

Google Workspace Tips & Tricks: Google Calendar

Are you hosting a webinar for a small business and want to keep the list of guest speakers anonymous? Use Google Calendar to keep this list private and only admins can view responses can do. create an event,[イベントの編集]Click the pencil button,[ゲストの権限]in the section[ゲスト リストを表示]uncheck the

Who doesn’t want their co-workers to know what they’re doing after hours? To prevent an event from appearing on your public calendar, change the visibility of the event from public to private.

Use Google Calendar to create, schedule, and manage projects for your entire small business staff. Use your team calendar to coordinate schedules and keep track of meetings. To create a calendar, open Calendars, click Add + on the left to add a colleague’s calendar, and select Create New Calendar. Enter the desired description, select your time zone, and click Create Calendar.

Google Workspace Tips & Tricks: Google Drive

Set expiration date for file access

Google Drive makes it easy for freelancers to securely outsource their work. You can also grant temporary access to documents and files. Once the timer expires, these files will no longer be accessible. Right-click the file you want to share in Drive and select[共有]Choose. Enter the user’s email address, click the permission level to edit,[有効期限を追加]Click. Click the pencil icon to edit the expiration date and submit.

Upload videos from your phone to Google Drive

Upload images and videos from your smartphone to Drive using the mobile app. Tap the + icon on the bottom right, select Upload, navigate to the file you want and tap to upload.

Search large files in Google Drive

If your drive is almost full, you can use this tip to determine which files or documents are taking up the most space. Open the drive, find the “Used GB” section at the bottom left and click on it. This will give you a list of all the documents and file sizes stored on your drive. If you run out of storage space, you can delete larger or unnecessary files.

These tips will help you unlock the full potential of Google Workspace for small businesses: Gmail, Docs, Slides, Admin Console, Drive, and Calendar. These have been proven to increase the productivity of small business owners, and understanding how they work can help you get the most out of them.

About the author

Kirstyn Amanda is a contributing writer for HP Tech Takes. She has a background in technology and a keen interest in emerging trends in the technology industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/tech-takes/top-google-workspace-tips-for-small-business The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos