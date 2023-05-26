Mr. Rishi Sunak rushes to tighten regulations on AI amid concerns about survival risks | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Rishi Sunak wants to update the government’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence as he warns that the industry poses an existential danger to humanity unless countries fundamentally change the way they authorize technology development. is in high spirits.

With industry insiders warning the government’s AI white paper, published just two months ago, is already outdated, the prime minister and his officials are considering ways to tighten regulation of the UK’s cutting-edge technology. ing.

Just weeks after Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said he hoped Britain would win the race to develop AI technology, the prime minister has stepped up concerns about the risks AI poses, government officials told The Guardian. It is said that there is

Sunak is pushing allies to develop an international agreement on how to develop AI capabilities, which could lead to the creation of a new global regulator. Meanwhile, Conservative and Labor lawmakers are urging the prime minister to pass another bill that could create Britain’s first AI-focused oversight body.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Our starting point is to be secure and give the public confidence in how AI is being used on their behalf.” Who are the potential benefits and risks of AI? I know too well. Some of this technology is advancing at an unknown speed.

For months, UK ministers have been optimistic about the opportunities AI will bring to the country.

Michelle Donnellan, as secretary of science, innovation and technology, released a white paper in April that laid out five major principles for technology development, but said little about how they would be regulated. . In her foreword to her paper, she writes: AI is already bringing great social and economic benefits to real people.

But in recent months, advances in automated chat tool ChatGPT and warnings from the godfather of AI, Jeffrey Hinton, that the technology poses an existential risk to humanity, have prompted a shift in policy within the government. .

Experts say the technology could soon be used by companies to decide who to hire and fire, police to find suspects and governments to manipulate elections. says it would.

Last week, Sunak met with four global chief executives in the AI ​​industry, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and ChatGPT parent company OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. bottom. After a conference Altman attended, Downing Street acknowledged for the first time the existential risks it now faces.

On Monday, UK officials will join officials from other G7 countries to discuss intellectual property protection and AI’s impact on disinformation.

Megan Stagman, associate director of government advisory firm Global Counsel, said there was a noticeable shift in government tone on the issue. There has been a dramatic shift in thinking since the AI ​​whitepaper.

Some lawmakers are now pushing for the House of Commons to pass an AI bill that could impose certain conditions on companies wanting to develop AI technology in the UK. Some want the creation of an AI-specific regulator.

“The whole question of responsibility and accountability has to be defined very precisely,” said David Davis, a Conservative MP and former minister. Let’s say I fire you from your job based on an AI recommendation. Am I still responsible?

“We need an AI bill,” he added. The question of who should regulate it is a tough one, but I don’t think it can be left to other industry regulators.

Labour’s spokesperson for digital, culture, media and sports Lucy Powell said: “The AI ​​White Paper is a band-aid for this big long-term change.” Relying on over-regulation to manage the ramifications of AI could slip through a vast realm of gaps.

Colleague Darren Jones, who chairs the project selection committee, wrote to Sunak this week asking him to promote the UK as a candidate site for an international AI agency, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency policy.

Government insiders have acknowledged that there has been a shift in approach, but insist they will not follow the EU’s example of regulating different uses of AI differently. MEPs are now scrutinizing a new law that would allow AI in some situations but ban it in others, such as facial recognition.

One person said they weren’t going to regulate it on a product-by-product basis. Technology is changing rapidly, and we want to stay agile.

