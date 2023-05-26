UK to strengthen technology and innovation ties with India





Minister for the Middle East, South Asia and the United Nations and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Sexual Violence Prevention in Conflict To visit. . He will visit historical cultural sites and high-tech research facilities in Jodhpur, New Delhi and Hyderabad, as well as meet with senior Indian government officials. Lord Ahmad announces the winners of the UK and India Healthtech Bootcamps and welcomes collaboration between the medical and startup communities in both countries.

Lord Ahmad is in India on a visit to accelerate UK-India cooperation on science, technology and health following a landmark science, research and innovation agreement signed by the two countries in April.

Building on the ambitions of the UK-India relationship set out in the 2030 Roadmap, Lord Ahmad appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Binay Mohan Kwatra, Minister for Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Bala and G20 Sherpa Amitabh. He will meet with senior Indian ministers and government officials, including Mr. Kant.

The visit will focus on science, technology and innovation, with UK efforts to deepen partnerships in these areas around the world, as evidenced by the recent announcement of a new Technology Envoy to the Indo-Pacific. emphasized. Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK’s long-term foreign policy as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the Consolidated Review and Refresh.

UK South Asia Minister Lord Ahmad said:

The UK and India are trusted partners linked by a unique living bridge that brings our countries and peoples closer together.

Building on the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK Future Relations, we are deepening our cooperation in science and technology and bringing new innovations to both countries.

The visit comes as the UK and India continue to move towards a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA). An ambitious and balanced FTA would strengthen current trade ties, worth $36 billion by 2022.

The trade deal with India will leverage the UK’s status as an independent trading nation, create new trade and investment opportunities and support the government’s growth strategy in defense of free trade.

Lord Ahmad’s visit to Rajasthan will be his first visit to Jodhpur, his mother’s birthplace, as Minister of South Asia and will highlight the region’s rich cultural history. He will visit the iconic Mehrangarh Fort and discuss education, sustainability and gender equality with emerging women leaders.

In New Delhi, Lord Ahmad will launch the ‘English Skills for Youth’ programme, co-developed by the British Council and Microsoft India, to expand global employment opportunities for Indian youth, especially young women. . The Minister announces the UK winners. – India Healthtech Boot Camp to promote healthtech innovations originating in India.

Closing out his visit in Hyderabad, Sir Ahmad visited T-Hub and T-Works, technology startup incubators and prototyping facilities, which are part of the world’s largest innovation campus, and Skyroot, a space launch vehicle company, to explore science and technology innovation. will focus on. . He will also visit the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology to discuss further possibilities for science and technology cooperation with Indian graduates of Chevening, the UK’s leading international scholarship programme.

Acting British High Commissioner to India Christina Scott said:

The UK and India have a valuable partnership. As we deliver on the UK-India Roadmap 2030, we are deepening and accelerating cooperation on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology and defense.

India’s G20 Presidency also provides an opportunity for the UK and India to work together to shape and deliver solutions to global problems.

Note to editors

Lord Ahmad’s visit to India includes activities in Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan. The 2030 Roadmap on the future relationship between India and the UK will be released in 2021. Since then, important progress has been made in health cooperation, advancing the clean energy transition, cybersecurity cooperation, and expanding defense and security partnerships. The April Research Agreement will enable faster and deeper cooperation in science between the UK and India, boosting economic growth, creating skilled jobs and livelihoods in the UK, India and around the world. can be improved. The company will launch a number of new joint research initiatives aimed at bringing progress on some of the biggest problems facing the world, from climate change and pandemic preparedness to AI and machine learning. is. High-resolution images of ministerial visits are uploaded here for publication. Lord Ahmad’s mother was born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and his father was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

