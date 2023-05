Marquette to Sponsor Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Conference, May 31-June 1

As a member of the Wisconsin Technology Council, Marquette University sponsors the 21st Annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Conference. Themed to celebrate the crossroads of Wisconsin’s innovation, the event will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays from May 31 through June 1 at Milwaukee’s Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.).

Marquette alumnus and CEO of the International Business Innovation Association, Charles Ross, Keynotes on Global Entrepreneurship and Specific Best Practice Examples for Wisconsin Entrepreneurs and Businesses I do. The conference will also feature the final Diligent Dozen pitch for the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, as well as panel discussions to help companies launch, grow and succeed.

Registration for the conference can be done online until May 28th. The conference agenda, including detailed information about the speakers and panel, is available on his website for the Wisconsin Technical Council.

The Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Conference is the Midwest’s premier how-to, hands-on event for entrepreneurs of all ages and experience levels. Attendees range from entrepreneurs developing ideas to start-up leaders who have already raised angel and venture capital.

Dr. Kalpa Vitarani, Executive Director of Technology Transfer, University Relations, is co-chair of the event and a member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Technology Council. On her WisBusiness.com: The Show, she spoke about the importance of turning academic research and innovation into products and services that benefit society. She has supported or mentored 13 market-related startups, including those who have attended previous conferences. Rapid Radicals Technology won the 20th Annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest in 2022, Market Energy Analytics is expected to forecast 28% of national natural gas demand this year, and Estriegenics Therapeutics came second in the 2021 Business Plan Contest.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the science and technology advisor to the Governor and Congress. Founded in 2001, the Tech Council is an independent, non-profit, non-partisan board of members from technology companies, venture capital firms, higher education, research institutions, government and law. Performs her three primary functions of providing policy guidance to Wisconsin legislators, governors, state government agencies, and other agencies. It plays an important role in intrastate networking through its innovation network. It also catalyzes the economy through programs such as the Innovation Network, Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Conference, Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium, Wisconsin Tech Summit, monthly Innovation Network event, Governor’s Business Plan Contest, and Investor Network.

