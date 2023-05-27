Google Search as it is today won’t exist in 10 years, says DeepMind co-founder





Google in 2033 will be very different, with a conversation interface instead of a search box.

That’s what Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind (acquired by Google in 2014) said in an interview on the No Priors Podcast.

why do we care ChatGPT, the new Bing, and Google’s new Search Generative Experience are all big signs of big changes in search. Obviously, nothing will change anytime soon. But in the next few years, these changes could upend the way Google as the dominant search engine has shaped the web, and as a byproduct he has shaped SEO and PPC.

Search dialog. Now Google is having a “horrifyingly painful” conversation, and the answers come in the form of his 10 blue links (although Suleiman also says that as an “answer” on his SERP today I didn’t mention all the search features and ads that work).

Google learns the results of your clicks, how long you spend on websites, whether you return to the search box to refine your search, or click on other results. he added:

“The problem is [Google’s] We used the yellow pages of the 1980s to have conversations. And in fact, we can now have that conversation in fluent natural language. ”

Google rewards engagement, not answers. Suleiman said Google has prioritized ad optimization and created content in a way that rewards content creators who keep people on the page longer.

“When you visit a web page, all the text is divided into sub-sections and sub-headers separated by ads. Or 10 seconds, but most of the time all you’re looking for is a quick snippet …that looks like high-quality content to Google and is “attractive”. ”

From “talking to Google” to “talking to AI”. Suleiman believes we’re getting close to the point where searchers no longer have to think, “How am I going to change the query to write this?”

“We got to speak Google. It’s a crazy environment. We learned how to use Google. It’s a weird dictionary that we’ve been developing together for over 20 years. No, It’s over. That moment is over and we can now talk to computers in fluent natural language and that’s the new interface.”

Conclusion. Suleiman thinks Google should be “very concerned” that Google search as we know it today won’t be the same in 10 years.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. A transition will happen. But brief, dynamic, personalized and interactive moments like this are clearly the future in my opinion.”

Ten years later, he became CEO of Google in search. In a recent interview, Google CEO Sundar Pichai was asked if he was nearing the end of link-based searches and the 10 blue links. Search will be available to users in a “fundamentally different and more ambient way” than it is today, Pichai said, adding:

“I think this experience will evolve significantly over the next 10 years. We have to respond to users in terms of what they want.”

Check out our interview. The video is embedded below. Alternatively, you can read the transcript if you prefer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-search-of-today-wont-exist-in-10-years-says-deepmind-co-founder-427647 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos