Startup NanoBio Designs aims to simplify genetic testing – Inside INdiana Business





NanoBio Designs Chief Operating Officer Ryan Skaar says the company wants to make genetic testing simple and accessible for seed companies and grain distributors. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

In the coming years, local small businesses hope to introduce technology that will allow seed producers and distributors to more quickly identify the genetic make-up of their products.

NanoBio Designs Inc., with offices in the 16 Technovation District and lab space at Purdue University’s Bindley Bioscience Center in West Lafayette, is still in the early stages of development of the ExpressSeed platform. The technology works by using microparticles to detect whether and at what level specific DNA signatures, such as genetic modifications, are present in harvested grains and other row crops. increase.

This is important to ensure that your buyers are selling and that your customers are getting the exact seeds and grains they are looking to trade.

The technology to identify specific types of seeds and grains already exists through a polymerase chain reaction test commonly called PCR, the same technology used to test for coronavirus. However, PCR machines can only operate in a sterile, lab-like environment, and testing often takes days. In addition, results can be inconsistent when testing beyond simple DNA sequencing.

Some on-site testing capabilities also exist, but the technology relies on reading proteins rather than actual DNA. And these food proteins can be affected by a variety of factors, including climatic conditions and product origin.

NanoBio Designs aims to develop more accurate and ready-to-use genetic testing techniques for seed companies and grain distributors.

Ryan Skaar, co-founder and chief operating officer of NanoBio Designs, said protein tests have a role, but not genetic tests. If genetic testing can be introduced at sites where PCR technology is not available, it will be a great added value. [for distributors]Because of the accuracy and sensitivity it can provide to detect the desired trait.

NanoBio was founded in Iowa in 2017 and moved to Indianapolis in 2021. Last year, we received the “Innovative Small Business of the Year” award from the Indiana Center for Small Business Development. The company has four employees.

Skarr said the introduction of on-site testing technology would allow distributors to verify that the grains and seeds they supply are free of contamination before they are sold. This includes ensuring that certain types of grains, such as grains grown for biofuel and pharmaceutical applications, are not mixed with grains grown for consumer products such as corn chips, oils, and beverages. included.

Grain testing usually requires crushing and extraction, and the same is true for ExpressSeed. But rather than shipping the mixture for testing, a vendor that uses ExpressSeed puts it in a cartridge that is built into a tabletop device that can read his DNA sequences in microparticles.

We don’t want vendors to have to wait three days to get their own genetic results, he said. We want to be able to test every truck load and know exactly what it contains so we can dump it into the trash, put it on a rail car, and send it where it needs to be. increase.

NanoBio has already applied for a patent on the biochemical component of its technology. The company expects to obtain additional patents on physical items, test devices and related cartridges, which are entering the prototype stage in the coming months.

The technology should be able to test DNA in corn and soybeans from the start, but the company hopes to expand into other areas of agriculture and health. Skarr said NanoBio already has informal relationships with Atlanta, Indiana-based Beck’s Hybrid and Iowa-based Kent Corporation, but plans to sell hybrid seed by mid-2024. He said he wanted to start a formal pilot program with grain and feed operators.

As governments around the world continue to roll out regulatory language related to genetically modified organisms (GMOs), efforts are being made to ramp up production and marketing. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration, and USDA oversee the distribution of his GMOs. The European Union also has strict regulations regarding the production and mixing of GMO and non-GMO foods.

From the perspective of the agriculture and bioscience industries, genetic engineering will continue to permeate the food, fuel and pharmaceutical supply chains, Skarr said. Being able to track these more efficiently is key to their adoption, especially if we want to reach the goal of providing more cost-effective and nutritious meals to more people. Deploying technology at these on-site locations to facilitate distribution for its intended purpose is critical.

Another advantage, Skarr said, is that the company’s technology doesn’t take up as large a physical footprint as a PCR test requires. Instead, NanoBio Design aims to get to a point where a pickup could be run from the back of a truck if he really wanted to.

But for now, he admitted, the company is still working to get it off the ground. The company is not yet profitable and continues to seek angel investors and venture capital firms to provide growth capital.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of IBJ’s 2023 Innovation issue, focusing on farms, food, and technology. Click here to read more articles in this year’s issue.

