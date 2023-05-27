Google Pixel 7a Shows Why You Should Demand More From The Apple iPhone SE





The SE is just over a centimeter shorter than the 14, but has a smaller screen (61mm vs. 90mm) thanks to its old-fashioned giant bezels and home button. It’s a relatively dull LCD panel with no HDR and sub-HD resolution, which was great on the 2014 iPhone 6, but isn’t great for modern iOS and apps.

As for the camera, it’s not that great, but even a single shooter in 2016 can still take great shots thanks to the SE’s modern processing and software. However, it doesn’t zoom up close, zoom far, or take photos in low light.

Last year, the third generation iPhone SE came out.

The SE’s battery is smaller at 2018 mAh compared to the 3279 mAh in the iPhone 14s, meaning it won’t last as long in real life. However, the smaller screen consumes significantly less power, so the SE typically lasts for a day.

The SE uses a processor very similar to the iPhone 14, resulting in faster performance and better compatibility with apps and services. In years past, this parity would have been a point of difference in favor of Apple’s budget phones, but these days Google does as well. And despite all that horsepower (Apple’s A15 is noticeably more powerful than Google’s Tensor G2), the SE has Atmos sound, an ultra-wideband chip for finding things, Memoji, night photography, audio zoom, and more. , but still lacks some features that all other current iPhones have. .

Of course, iPhones are generally more expensive than Pixels. The Pixel 7 is $1000 and the iPhone 14 is $1400. So it could be argued that the iPhone 12 or 13, which Apple still sells for $1,130 and $1,230, is equivalent to the company’s Pixel 7a.

In fact, it could be argued that Google selling the 7a slightly cheaper than the 7 is like Apple discounting the price of last year’s iPhone when it launches a new iPhone. Google did it months before the Pixel 8 arrived, tweaking older phones to cut costs. But no matter how you justify it, when viewed in the broader context of 2023 smartphones, Apple’s older phones look too expensive and its SE looks ridiculous. I can not do it.

At first, the iPhone SE seemed like a concession to older users who didn’t like the iPhone X’s new full-screen design but needed new hardware to take advantage of Apple’s latest software and services. But today it seems a bit of an insult. If you want a new iPhone for under $1000, you can either get the 2019 iPhone 11 from retail or settle for a retro SE.

Pixel users can now shell out $750 for a new device that more or less rivals last year’s flagship Google phone. That doesn’t sound like a compromise. If Apple decides to develop a 4th generation iPhone SE, it will not only look like its screen, cameras and features are from his 2020s, but will also become the default for users with moderate smartphone needs. It has the ability to gain and has the potential to follow suit.

