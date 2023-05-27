Tech University completes Day 2 of NCAA East Qualifier – Georgia Tech Yellowjackets





On the first day of the women’s event in THE FLATS NCAA East Qualifier, Georgia Tech track and field team members Sheria Harris and Liz Galarza raced in the 100m and 10,000m.

Harris began competing in the first round of the women’s 100m. She set her personal best time of 11.36 for this junior, and she tied for third on Georgiatex’s Women’s Outdoor All-Time Top Performers list. She finished 25th overall.

Galarza competed in the final college tournament of his career. In the competitive 10,000m race, Senior fought his way to 17th place overall with a time of 34:19.87. In his final 400m, Galarza recorded the fastest split, clocking a time of 1:08.39 and securing multiple places in the race.

The tech team will continue to compete tomorrow with the men’s discus at 1pm, the men’s 3000m steeplechase at 5:40pm and the men’s triple jump at 6pm.

