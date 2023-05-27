5 Questions for Qualcomm’s Durga Maladi





Programming Notes: We will be closed this Monday for Memorial Day, but will be back in your inbox on Tuesday, May 30th.

Durga Maladi.

Welcome to this installation that will tell you in 5 questions. This week I spoke with Durga Maladi, Qualcomm’s senior vice president and networking expert who has driven his 5G and Internet of Things transformation at the company. Durga discusses the role advanced and seamless networking will play as augmented and virtual reality technologies become more prevalent, the impact of CHIPS and scientific law on the American innovation landscape, and how Tolstoy will shape his vision of the future. explained how it shaped the The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What are the big underrated ideas?

Make 5G an operational technology for low-latency, high-reliability applications. Given the workloads required for something like XR, augmented reality was one of our initial focuses. You need to do a lot of processing and rendering inside the device, but you also need to do significantly more, if not all. It falls within the form factor and power consumption expectations of XR devices. A distributed architecture is needed where some processing is performed within the device and some processing is performed close to the device so that very low latency links can be maintained.

5G is natively built in to enable a distributed computing architecture. Our focus is not only on blazing fast peak data rates of 10 Gigabits per second, but also down to lower data rates. They are specifically aimed at low power, high reliability and low latency applications. Moving to wearables and XR technology will be a big tipping point.

What technology do you think is overrated?

Qualcomm is using AI-based algorithms to power its 5G technology, but believes that the future of AI processing will gradually move to the edge. Just as we talked about distributed processing, the end result will be hybrid AI processing where workloads are shared across devices with assistance from the edge of the network. There’s a certain amount of hype about what can be done with AI, and we’re excited about the possibilities, but ultimately this is a far cry from what I just described from a distributed computing perspective. I think it will be a hybrid AI model.

What books have most shaped your vision for the future?

I’m a history buff, so I’ve always liked War and Peace.

As you may remember, General Kutuzov is also known as Your Serene Highness. The Russians, including the Tsar, dictated exactly what to do to charge headlong into battle. And his view was that people don’t necessarily react to situations immediately, but act intentionally, letting the situation happen. That’s what I’ve always liked. Instead of jumping into a strategy the moment you see a hype cycle, step back from the situation and try to understand exactly where you’re going and strategize.

What can governments do when it comes to technology?

There are many good things about the CHIPS method. I am not in a position to say what they are not doing at this time. Because we really appreciate the effort put into the chip department on this bill.

It is the first time in a very long time that the government has shown such interest in the technology sector, especially cutting-edge technology, that the government can continue to cooperate with industry. It’s really good from our point of view.

What surprised you the most this year?

Use 5G as an operational technology to improve workspace productivity and how the industry is accepting 5G.

If we go back 10 years to the era of 4G, 4G is seen as a consumer-centric technology focused primarily on phones, which enabled the rise of smartphones. The number of industries currently interested in his 5G as a technology ranges from manufacturing and industrial companies such as Siemens and Bosch to the automotive industry. It is no longer just a small group of network vendors and mobile operators, but a much more diverse, rich and vibrant ecosystem.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. | Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

OpenAI’s Sam Altman traveled across Europe to prepare for AI legislation following Operation Washington, reassuring fussy lawmakers that his company wouldn’t abandon the continent for the foreseeable future. .

Following a Reuters report suggesting the company could pull its stake if AI laws prove too tough, Politico’s Laura Kayari said this morning that Altman took to Twitter and that the company is here. It reported that it was excited to continue the business and promised it would, of course, have no plans to withdraw. Laura noted that OpenAI does not yet have a European office, but an unnamed French official told POLITICO that the state wanted to persuade them.

As the person pointed out, it wasn’t the French CNIL that blocked ChatGPT. He nodded ironically when Italian regulators temporarily banned the software for fear of violating the European General Data Protection Regulation.

The European Union is determined to boost its own tech economy by freeing itself from the whims and tendencies of the US tech giants’ personal data liberalization.

But one of its business heavyweights has made it clear that there are limits to how much money can be spent on it. Political commissar Louis Westenderp reported yesterday that Germany is reluctant to pay for a European large-scale AI model attempt, which could cost hundreds of millions of euros, to build a ChatGPT competitor. .

“The common problem is the lack of funding,” Jrg Bienert, president of the German AI association behind LEAM, told Lewis. He added that it is actually very sad because we are not investing in our future at all now.

What does that mean in the short term? Perhaps, as in other areas where cooperation within the EU has broken down, countries will try to go their own way. Louis said the UK is planning BritGPT, which has already put in $900 million, while French startup Mistral AI will raise nearly $100 million.

