What Search Advertisers Think About Google’s AI-Powered Search





In early May, Google confirmed what many expected. In short, this humble search engine gets a facelift with generative AI. If other search engines like Google and Bing get their way, search will soon become more conversational, with detailed and hopefully human-sounding suggestions, or at least what we expect from generative AI tools. will come to offer suggestions that sound as human as they do.

At the company’s I/O conference where the announcement was made, Kathy Edwards, Google’s vice president of engineering, unveiled an update on what’s good for families with kids under the age of 3 and dogs at Bryce Canyon and Arches. Questions like national parks were lined up in the search bar. A red e-bike for the hilly 5-mile commute.

The company is betting on generative AI as the future of search. However, it’s still unclear what search advertisers will do next. Last week, Google shared how the company will incorporate advertising into its new search experience. The generative search ad experience execs say is still an experiment, but for the most part it looks a lot like the old search ad experience.

That said, search advertisers tell Marketing Brew that consumer behavior is changing, from broader instructions (Brooklyn Thai for dinner) to more conversational (where to eat the best Thai food in Brooklyn). can you?). This expected shift means advertisers are rethinking their search strategies to vie for prime spots alongside generative AI responses.

The new question for brands is what it takes to get answers to these new questions. Nilish Parsad, Practice Lead for Emerging Technologies at performance marketing agency Tinuiti.

search party

Not surprisingly, search brings in a lot of money for Google. SimilarWeb said its search and other categories earned nearly $40 billion in the last quarter, and its search engine dominates the U.S. market with 91% market share. For the first time in decades, this dominance ran into trouble when Microsoft announced an investment in his ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which built generative AI into the company’s Bing search engine. Bing also started showing ads in generated AI search results, but no ads were shown in searches conducted this week by Marketing Brew using the Bings AI chatbot.

Search changes aren’t new, even if most people haven’t noticed them. Buying search ads required writing out tons of keywords in the hope that the ads would reach the right people, even if they misspelled the search. While most advertisers still bid on specific keywords through online auctions, Google is using his AI to match the right search with the right ad, said director of search at agency RPA. of Karen Works explained.

The new generative AI beta test is like an aesthetic improvement aimed at making search look more gorgeous, she said. What they have is just trying to make it look like TikTok or something, she told Marketing Brew. I’d like others to test it, not necessarily me.

In a blog post following Google’s announcement, Google vice president and head of advertising Jerry Dischler said the company plans to test AI snapshots of Google search and search ads integrated directly into chatbots in the coming months. I wrote that. An example shared by Google shows a search for Hiking for Kids His Backpack returned three different backpack results, one of which he was sponsored.

B2bot

But the shopping query is pretty specific, and it’s still unclear what exactly other more conversational queries will return. Will suggestions of places to have dinner return Applebees sponsored search results? How casual would that sound to a chatbot?

Aaron Levy, vice president of paid search at Tinuiti, said it’s strange to have ads in conversation.

Another question for search advertisers is how many ads users actually see in what Google has long devised, said Amanda Walls, founder of agency Cedarwood Digital. said.

She said she doubts that running a large number of ads on top of the chatbot would make much of a difference.

Generative AI may also correctly answer questions like “Who was the first King of England?” Walls said it could struggle with more searches. she was right When asked who the best attorneys in southern Delaware are, Bing couldn’t give a definitive answer until he shared a similar list that could have been obtained from your average run-of-the-mill search engine. I apologized.

According to Levy, commerce-driven queries are pretty straightforward. For more complex queries, such as B2B information-driven queries, we don’t know the right areas for conversation. So I wouldn’t be surprised if they kept things as they are to some extent.

Mohammad Haq, vice president of paid search at Mediahub, said other short-term effects of Google’s AI-powered search rollout more broadly could include a drop in site traffic. bottom. If the generative AI can spit out an answer, the user may click through and he may not visit the website. People don’t usually scroll down, he said.

Walls said she hopes that doesn’t happen, and from what she sees, most people still want to look at search results.

If our clicks drop significantly, their revenue will drop significantly as well, which logically isn’t an ideal situation for either party, she said.

For now, clients are asking agency Tinuiti what to do or if the sky is falling. Parsad’s advice is to keep your home organized.

Your reviews matter… what people say about you matters, your reputation matters, he said. We needed to ensure that the brand had a solid answer in this area.

