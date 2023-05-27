Dentsu’s new Web3-enabled tools shed light on the potential of technologies that complement AI





The Dentsus Innovation Initiative will launch a Web3 readiness next month aimed at guiding clients on how to prepare their brands to use the technology and drive adoption at a time when the industry is obsessed with artificial intelligence. Publish the index.

Dentsu’s corporate ventures and R&D operations partnered with cryptocurrency trading publisher Decrypt to build a reserve index ahead of ProcureCon at the end of June. Dentsu continues to establish education and experimentation in the Metaverse and Web3 space. These include a partnership with Microsoft last year, including building a dedicated Metaverse campus and establishing a Web3 Center of Excellence with Decrypt Media.

This new indexing tool is designed as a self-service assessment that presents clients with a series of questions and provides a score that reflects the success of their Web3 efforts. Clients are evaluated based on questions on areas such as customer engagement, competition, enterprise technology, and compliance. The resulting report finally provides some guidelines and an index score on a scale of 1 to 5. 5 indicates the client is her Web3 player established.

Brian Monahan, head of Dentsu Innovation Initiatives, said it’s a business development tool for us. Therefore, it facilitates conversation with the client. [enterprise wallet policy or digital assets]”

Monahan said the evaluation will eventually include more benchmarks as more data is collected. This is part of the company’s ongoing effort to find these programs for its clients and establish appropriate tools and policies. So far, clients have been most interested in non-fungible tokens and loyalty programs using Web3, but Monahan said the winter slowdown in cryptocurrencies will in part affect consumer adoption of digital wallets and currencies. said to have given

But Web3 isn’t dead

With the recent focus on generative AI tools, it’s easy to assume that Web3 and metaverse efforts are in decline. But in reality, some say that AI and Web3 are not comparable and may be complementary technologies in some cases.

Samir Adamin, CEO of Absolute Labs, a Web3 marketing and engagement platform, recently pointed out that the Web3 business has really grown in his department. Adamin said the company has spoken with over 100 major brands in the past three months, indicating that interest in Web3 marketing remains high.

Adamin said marketers know they have to be where prospects and customers want them. What may have changed a bit is that we’re looking at what the data is telling us in terms of where the greatest opportunities lie before making leaps and bounds. For us, it’s good.

It’s still easy to confuse AI and Web3 development, both have new applications and can be confusing as to how to approach disruptive technology. But as Addmine explained, they are not mutually exclusive. AI is a feature, Web3 is an ecosystem. They look to AI to improve what they already do. They are approaching Web3 as a whole new area of ​​growth and opportunity, looking at ways to get companies like us there faster, with a solid business case and minimal friction.

Is collaboration with AI the way forward for Web3?

Anthony Yell, Chief Creative Officer at Razorfish, agreed that AI and Web3 can strengthen each other in the long run. Despite the current focus on AI, clients say he’s forgotten Web3. Additionally, AI is nothing new and some automation and machine learning tools are already being integrated into government agencies.

There are many concrete tools on the market with clear advantages, Yale said. While our efforts used to focus on getting to market quickly, we are now developing a deeper and broader analysis of long-term potential and impact on the overall integrated brand experience. became.

Monahan said he’s also heard from customers who want to integrate the two technologies, but he doesn’t yet know how the AI ​​and Web3 programs will integrate. He said that while AI helps with workflow automation and generative AI used for customer experience and chatbots, Web3 allows brands to engage users with virtual words and explore loyalty programs in new ways.

Since Web3 and AI are one and the same thing, can we just have one group trying to sort it out? Monaghan asked. I think there are overlaps. But for now, we’re seeing a lot of energy in the Web3 space: virtual events, virtual world presences, commemorative NFT drops, and tokenized loyalty programs.

