Google’s Pixel Shortage, Amazon’s Fire Max 11 Launch, Latest Android Malware Warning





Looking back at 7 days of worldwide news and headlines about Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes the latest Android malware warning, Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G review, Google’s missing Pixel, Tensor G3 leaks, and Amazon’s new Fire. Includes Max 11, Poco F5. A handy addition to Android screen recording, reviewed by the Pros.

The Android Circuit is here to remind you of some of the many things that happened around Android last week (you can find our weekly Apple News digest here).

Android malware alert

Many headlines this week were reports of malware found in a number of cheap consumer electronics devices running Android. Ars Technica elaborates on this report, but it should be noted that some of the big name manufacturers of mid- and high-end smartphones are not included in the various reports.

“Unfortunately, Android devices loaded with malware out of the factory are nothing new. People in the market for Android phones have generally turned to Samsung, Asus, and others with more reliable quality assurance controls. You should choose a known brand such as OnePlus.” So far, there have been no reports of pre-installed malware on high-end Android devices. ”

(Arstecnica).

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is the 2023 version of the extremely popular A53. But A53’s viral power is not enough to sell A54 5G. The A54 not only takes on the current mid-range handset, but also the previous generation and last year’s best-in-class handset. Google’s Pixel 6a is arguably still the better value device.

“Compared to the A54 5G, the Pixel 6A is still the best phone. Its performance is a bit better, its camera takes better pictures, and Google’s regular version of Android is generally better than Samsung’s One It’s easier to use than a UI skin, and I’m willing to pay the extra $50 for it, but the Pixel 7A also offers better camera performance and wireless charging, which the Galaxy A54 5G lacks, but it still The A54 is slightly larger and has microSD card storage expansion, so it’s not a total win.”

(Cnet).

Google’s latest flagship smartphone device, the Pixel 7 Pro, is on display on Android. [+] A smart home display at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 2, 2023. (Photo credit: Joan Cros/NurPhoto, Getty Images)

NurPhoto (via Getty Images)

Missing Google Pixel

While they may not be number one on the sales charts, Google’s Pixel devices are quietly redefining what it means to be an Android device. At least, it’s in the high-end and mid-end markets. If only Google decided to bring his Pixel into the low-end market, Marc Jansen dreams.

“Let’s say we don’t see this budget Pixel phone until next year, by which time we’ll probably see the Pixel 8 with the Tensor Gen 3 processor. Why not put it in the ? Even though it’s 3 years old and old at the time, it’s still the flagship processor and the incredible power and advanced camera that the Pixel is well known for It has AI.”

(Digital Trends).

Google’s Tensor G3 Prediction

Google sidestepped the chip speed arms race when it designed the Tensor Mobile chip. With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro supposedly coming with the 3rd generation of his G3, what can we expect from the silicon other than a little more speed?”

“Given that there have been no CPU upgrades since the first-generation chipset, the Arm Cortex-X3 and its leap to the company go a long way toward addressing concerns that the Tensor series is lagging behind the competition. It would help, and I could upgrade my GPU to the latest generation.” Even if it doesn’t include ray tracing support, which is nascent at the moment, it’s still useful. However, the biggest complaints with Tensor so far are high temperatures and battery drain, and it seems likely that Google will also address these issues by moving to smaller manufacturing nodes. ”

(Android Authority).

Amazon Launches Fire Max 11

Amazon has launched a new Fire tablet powered by its own Android. The specs won’t immediately scare big users, but they’ll be more than enough to consume content purchased through Amazon. Perhaps the market in which Amazon sells this is exactly the following market.

“The Fire Max 11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM. Amazon said the Fire Max tablet will offer 14 hours of battery life without specifying a battery size. Additionally, the company said We are shipping a low speed 9W USB 2.0 charger” With this box, you can fully charge your device in 4.2 hours. With a separate purchase of a 15W charger, he can reduce the charging time to 3.5 hours. ”

(Tech Crunch).

Poco F5 Pro Review

Pocos’ latest flagship, the F5 Pro, looks great on paper. Still, there are a few issues, especially software update support and chipset selection that have lagged behind current flagships, and perhaps even last year’s flagships.

“At first glance, the Poco F5 Pro is a capable yet affordable flagship phone. It’s also pretty good at taking daytime photos and videos, especially not.” But the device easily beats many 2022 flagships that offer longer software support and better hardware overall. increase. ”

(GSM Arena).

And finally…

It’s a bit of a quality-of-life drag for anyone making videos or presentations, but the next version of Android will introduce an active window instead of full screen, which is useful if you don’t want to see all the notification badges. You will be able to record only Status bar when creating a presentation:

“Hands-on: Now that it’s finally working perfectly, here’s a full demo of Android 14’s new partial screen recording feature. With this feature, you can see system UI elements and notifications without showing up in your video, You can record a single app.

(@MishallRahman’s Twitter)

The Android Circuit rounds up news from the Android world here on Forbes every weekend. Don’t forget to follow me for future coverage. And of course, read the Apple Loop sister column. You can find last week’s Android Circuit here. If you have news or links you’d like us to cover at Android Circuit, let us know.

