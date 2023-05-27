Google fined $32.5 million for Sonos patent infringement





Google has just been fined $32.5 million for infringing a patent owned by Sonos. According to Law360, a federal jury in California has ruled that Google violated a patent Sonos held for grouping speakers together to play sound at the same time, and fined it, according to Law360. rice field.

U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup had already ruled that early versions of products like Chromecast Audio and Google Home infringed Sonos’ patents. The question was whether the recently improved product was also infringing the patent. The jury ruled in Sonos’ favor, but found that a second patent for controlling devices via smartphones and other devices was not infringed. They said Sonos has not convincingly shown that the Google Home app infringes that particular patent. This follows the dismissal of four other patent infringement cases that Sonos originally sued.

Google provided the following statement to Engadget: “This is a narrow dispute involving some very specific features that are not commonly used. Of the six patents originally claimed by Sonos, the infringement was Only one was approved, and the rest were rejected as invalid or not.” We have always independently developed technology and competed for the best ideas, but we are considering the next step. .

Sonos provided Engadget with the following statement: “We are deeply appreciative of the time and diligence of the jury in upholding the validity of our patent and recognizing the value of Sonos’ Zone Scene invention. This verdict is , Google is a serial infringer of our patents.” While the International Trade Commission has already ruled on five other Sonos patents, Google has over 200 patent portfolios. of Sonos’ patents, and today’s damages judgment demonstrates its extraordinary value, based on a significant portion of our portfolio. Our goal is to pay fair royalties for Sonos inventions that Google appropriates to us. ”

Today’s findings feel like a win for Sonos, which originally filed a lawsuit against Google in January 2020. Sonos, in particular, claimed that Google gained knowledge of the patent through previous collaborations between the two companies, but then worked together to make the integration possible. Between Sonos speakers and Google Play Music.

Google has since counter-sued Sonos, alleging that Sonos actually infringed its own patent on smart speakers. Like any good legal battle, Sonos expanded its own lawsuit months later. Most recently, Google sued Sonos in 2022, accusing Sonos’ new voice assistant infringing seven patents related to the Google Assistant.

It remains to be seen whether today’s decision will delay the legal battle between the two companies, but we expect the squabbling to continue at full throttle in the coming months. There are still many unresolved lawsuits between the two companies, and Google is expected to appeal the decision as well.

May 26, 2023 5:30 PM ET Update: Added statement from Google.

May 26, 2023 8:00 PM ET Update: Added statement from Sonos.

