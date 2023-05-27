Sonos Takes $32.5 Million Patent Infringement Win Over Google





Google has been ordered to pay Sonos $32.5 million for infringing the company’s smart speaker patents. A jury verdict in a San Francisco court on Friday ruled that Google’s smart speaker and media player infringe one of two Sonos patents at issue.

Image: United States District Court for the Northern District of California

In a statement to The Verge, Sonos Chief Legal Officer and CFO Eddie Lazarus said, “We support the validity of our patents and recognize the value of Sonos’ zone scene invention. I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s time and hard work.” The decision reaffirms that Google is a serial infringer of our patent portfolio, as the International Trade Commission has already ruled on five other Sonos patents. Overall, Google believes it has infringed over 200 Sonos patents, and today’s damages award is based on his one significant portion of our portfolio, an extraordinary amount of our intellectual property. shows value. Our goal is to pay fair royalties for Sonos inventions that Google appropriates to us.

Google spokesman Peter Schottenfels said in a statement to The Verge that this was a narrow debate about some very specific features that aren’t commonly used. Of the six patents originally claimed by Sonos, only one was found to have been infringed; the rest were dismissed as invalid or uninfringed. We have always developed our own technology and have continued to compete for the best ideas. We are considering next steps.

However, Sonos did not outright win the case, as the jury determined that the Google Home app did not infringe another patent filed by Sonos. Law360 reports that the judge also instructed the jury to ignore a $90 million damages estimate by Sonos’ expert witnesses, saying it found some of the evidence provided was inadmissible. said he did.

While the ruling will go on record as an embarrassing defeat for Google, both companies have been the target of outspoken criticism from Judge William Alsup, who has presided over the legal battles of many tech companies. Alsup expressed frustration that the case had gone to trial in the first place and that the two sides had not been able to reach a settlement. He said it represented the worst patent litigation ever. According to Law360, he also referred to the jargon surrounding the patent in question and asked the jury at one point whether he was asleep.

Update May 26, 7:18 PM ET: Added statement from Sonos.

