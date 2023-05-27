Google’s next-gen AI-powered search experience is ready for test drive





The recently concluded Google I/O 2023 featured many product and software announcements, including the introduction of Labs, purpose-built platforms to work on upcoming AI capabilities, before being incorporated into services like Search and Workspaces. rice field. Search Labs, on the other hand, is a division where users can try out his in-development AI features that will power the world’s most frequently used search engines. Initially, there was some uncertainty about who would get access to the new Search Labs experience, but Google’s generative AI is now available to US testers.

The company showed off three examples of using the new search generation experience ahead of the private launch. First, with the aim of gaining insight into complex topics, Google provides AI-powered “snapshots” and then the option to “deep dive” for additional information with links to related articles. bottom. It also introduced direct replies to specific queries with geo-based information. In our final example, we combined e-commerce and generative AI to answer product questions with a table of specs and review ratings.

Meanwhile, many users who signed up to test Google’s Search Labs experiment on day one began receiving access to the program. After signing up, you’ll see a beaker icon in the top left corner of the Google Search app. If you’ve been invited, tap this icon and you’ll see a suggestion to “Try Search Labs.”here[開始]will take you to a screen where you can opt-in to two experiments: SGE (Search Generative Experience) and Code Hints. Code hints let the AI ​​in Google Search answer your coding questions.

The examples provided by Google seem to work fairly well, such as answering product questions and providing AI snapshots for queries that would normally generate knowledge panels. But the rest of the experience in these early stages is a little rough around the edges.Some queries are automatically answered with AI, while others are[生成]Only buttons are provided.

There’s a new Converse button that takes you to a chat-like interface to easily ask follow-up questions, but it has the same limitations as other early AI features. In other words, typing a message here is the same. As the search saves additional context of the previous message, the responses from the AI ​​chatbot are hit or miss, sometimes replaced with simple Google search results.

If you are not already on the Search Labs waitlist, you can do so at labs.google.com/search. No immediate entry is guaranteed, but aside from priority access for Google One premium subscribers and her Pixel superfans, it’s a first-come, first-served system. Google will notify you when you are on our restricted list. Once there, you can access Search’s new Generative AI feature by opening Google Search on Android or the web and tapping Labs, or by tapping the Search Labs URL above.

There are still some bottlenecks that prevent Google from gaining a broader view of its generative AI capabilities, such as US exclusivity. However, the company plans to gradually make Search’s generative AI capabilities available to more people around the world. By contrast, the search giant’s AI chatbot, Google Bard, is currently available in 180 countries in three languages, with more coming soon.

