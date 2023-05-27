Benchmarking animal-level agility with quadruped robots – Google AI Blog





Posted by Ken Caluwaerts and Atil Iscen, Research Scientists, Google

Creating robots that exhibit robust and dynamic locomotion capabilities similar to those of animals and humans has long been a goal of the robotics community. In addition to completing tasks quickly and efficiently, legged robots possess agility that allows them to navigate complex environments that are normally difficult to navigate. Google researchers have long pursued agility across a variety of form factors. However, while researchers have enabled robots to hike and jump over several obstacles, there is still no generally accepted benchmark that comprehensively measures a robot’s agility or maneuverability. In contrast, benchmarks are the driving force behind developments in machine learning, such as ImageNet for computer vision and his OpenAI Gym for reinforcement learning (RL).

“Barkour: Animal-level Agility Benchmark with Quadruped Robots” presents Barkour’s agility benchmark for quadruped robots and Transformer-based generalist movement policies. Inspired by dog ​​agility competitions, legged robots limit a variety of skills, such as moving in different directions, traversing uneven terrain, and jumping over obstacles, in order to successfully complete a benchmark. It is necessary to show one after another within the allotted time. By offering a variety of challenging obstacle courses, the Barkour Benchmark encourages researchers to develop locomotion controllers that move fast in a controllable and versatile manner. Additionally, by tying performance metrics to real-world dog performance, we provide an intuitive metric for understanding the robot’s performance relative to its animal counterparts.

We challenged a few douglers to the obstacle course to make sure our agility goals were realistic and challenging. A small dog completes an obstacle course in about 10 seconds, while our robot’s typical performance is about 20 seconds. Barkour Benchmark

The Barkour scoring system uses a target time for each obstacle and a target time for the entire course based on small dog target speeds (approximately 1.7m/s) for beginner agility competitions. Barkour scores range from 0 to 1, with 1 corresponding to the robot successfully passing all obstacles along the course within about 10 seconds of the allotted time. This is the average time it takes for a dog of similar size to complete the course. Robots are penalized for skipping, overcoming obstacles, or moving too slowly.

The standard course consists of 4 unique obstacles in a 5m x 5m area. This is a denser and smaller setup than typical dog competitions to allow for easy introduction into robotics labs. Starting at the start table, the robot must slip through a set of poles, climb an A-frame, clear a half-meter long jump, and step onto the end his table. This subset of obstacles was chosen to test a diverse set of skills while keeping the setup within a small footprint. As in real dog agility competitions, the Barkour benchmark can easily adapt to larger course areas and incorporate variable numbers of obstacles and course configurations.

An overview of the Barkour benchmark obstacle course setup. It consists of weave poles, A-frames, long jumps and pose tables. Inspired by canine agility competitions, the intuitive scoring mechanism balances speed, agility and performance and can be easily modified to incorporate other types of obstacles and course configurations.Learn agile movement skills

The Barkour benchmark features a diverse set of obstacles and a delayed reward system, making it a significant challenge to train a single policy that can complete the entire obstacle course. Therefore, in order to set a strong performance baseline and demonstrate the effectiveness of benchmarking robotic agility research, we combine a student-teacher framework with a zero-shot simulation-to-reality approach. We are hiring something. First, he uses his policy-based RL method to train individual expert movement skills (teacher) over a variety of obstacles. In particular, we leverage recent advances in massively parallel simulation to equip robots with discrete skills such as walking, climbing, and jumping.

Then, based on previously trained professional skills, we use the student-teacher framework to train a single policy (student) that performs all skills and transitions between them. Use a simulation rollout to create a dataset of state-action pairs for each specialty. This dataset is distilled into a single her Transformer-based generalist locomotion policy that can accommodate different terrains and adjust the robot’s gait based on the perceived environment and robot state.

During deployment, we will combine a Locomotion Transformer policy that can perform multiple skills with a Navigation Controller that provides speed commands based on the robot’s position. Our trained policy controls the robot based on the robot’s surroundings represented as elevation maps, velocity commands, and onboard sensory information provided by the robot.

A deployment pipeline for the locomotion transformer architecture. Upon deployment, a high-level navigation controller guides the real robot through an obstacle course by sending commands to the locomotion transformer policy.

Robustness and reproducibility are hard to achieve when aiming for the highest performance and maximum speed. In some cases, robots fail when trying to overcome obstacles in an agile manner. To handle failures, train a recovery policy that allows the robot to quickly recover and continue episodes.

evaluation

We use a custom-built quadrupedal robot to evaluate our Transformer-based generalist movement policy and optimize it for our proposed benchmarks to make it agile, robust and versatile for real-world robots. Indicates that the skill can be acquired. It also provides an analysis of various design choices within the system and their impact on system performance.

Custom robot model used for evaluation.

Deploy both specialist and generalist policies to hardware (zero-shot sim-to-real). The robot’s target trajectory is provided by a series of waypoints along various obstacles. For specialist policies, switch between specialist policies using a manually tuned policy switching mechanism that selects the best policy given the robot’s position.

Typical performance of Agile move policy on Barkour benchmark. Our custom-built quadruped robot leverages a variety of skills learned using RL in simulation to powerfully navigate terrain obstacles.

Policies can often cope with unexpected events or even hardware degradation, and the average performance is good, but failures are still possible. As shown in the image below, in the event of a failure, the recovery policy allows the robot to quickly return to its original state and allow the episode to continue. By combining the recovery policy with a simple walk-back-to-start policy, repeated experiments can be run with minimal human intervention to measure robustness.

A qualitative example of robustness and recovery behavior. The robot stumbles and rolls over after going down the A-frame. This will trigger the recovery policy and allow the robot to stand up and continue its course.

Through numerous evaluations, we found that a single generalist move transformer policy and a specialist policy with a policy switching mechanism achieve similar performance. The locomotion transformer policy has a slightly lower average Barkour score, but a smoother transition between movement and walking.

Measure the robustness of different policies over many runs on the Barkour benchmark. Histogram of agility scores for locomotion transformer policies. The highest scores shown in blue (0.75 to 0.9) represent runs in which the robot successfully completed all obstacles.Conclusion

We believe that developing a benchmark for legged robots is an important first step toward quantifying progress toward animal-level agility. To establish a strong baseline, we investigated a zero-shot sim-to-real approach that takes advantage of massively parallel simulations and recent advances in training Transformer-based architectures. Our findings demonstrate that Barkour is an easily customizable and challenging benchmark, and that a learning-based method for solving the benchmark is a single low-level policy that can exercise a wide variety of agile low-level skills. It shows to provide a quadrupedal robot with

Acknowledgments

The author of this post is now part of Google DeepMind. We would like to thank our Google DeepMind co-authors and Google Research collaborators: Wenhao Yu, J. Chase Kew, Tingnan Zhang, Daniel Freeman, Kuang-Hei Lee, Lisa Lee, Stefano Saliceti, Vincent Zhuang, Nathan Batchelor, Stephen Bojez, Federico Casarini, Jose Enrique Cheng, Omar Cortez, Erwin Koemans, Adil Dostmohamed, Gabriel Dulac-Arnold, Alejandro Escontrera, Eric Frey, Roland Hafner, Deepari Jain, Euchen Quan , Edward Lee, Linda Lu, Ophir Nathum, Ken Osland, Jason Powell, Diego Reyes, Francesco Romano, Fereste Sadeghi, Ron Sloth, Baruch Tavanpour, Daniel Chen, Michael Neunert, Raia – Hadsel, Nicholas Heath, Francesco Noli, Jeff Seto, Carolina Parada, Vikas Sindwani, Vincent Vanhoek, Jie Tan. Also, Marissa Giustina, Ben Jyenis, Gus Kouretas, Nubby Lee, James Lubin, Sherry Moore, Thinh Nguyen, Krista Reymann, Satoshi Kataoka, Trish Blazina, and the robotics team at Google DeepMind. We also thank our members for their contributions. He thanks John Guilyard for creating the animation for this project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ai.googleblog.com/2023/05/barkour-benchmarking-animal-level.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos