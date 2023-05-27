Google owes Sonos $32.5 million after trial of smart speaker tech





Alphabet-owned Google must pay Sonos $32.5 million for using its patented smart speaker technology without the permission of a former partner, a federal jury in San Francisco said Friday, citing a wide range of technology rivals. A chapter in the global battle has come to an end.

The ruling could affect settlement talks and affect Sonos’ ability to seek royalties from other companies that allegedly rely on the same technology. A jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California held a brief hearing on May 19, but paused for a week to accommodate judges’ schedules.

They awarded Sonos a $2.30 per unit royalty on more than 14.1 million infringing items, according to Friday’s ruling.

In an emailed statement, a Sonos spokesperson said the ruling, as the International Trade Commission has already ruled on five other Sonos patents, means that Google will continue to infringe the company’s patent portfolio. He said he reconfirmed that he was a person.

Overall, we believe Google has infringed more than 200 Sonos patents, and today’s award based on one significant portion of our portfolio represents an extraordinary amount of our intellectual property. It has proven its worth, the statement said. Our goal is to pay fair royalties for Sonos inventions that Google appropriates to us.

A Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the company is considering next steps.

This is a narrow-scope dispute over some very specific features that aren’t commonly used, the statement said. Of the six patents originally claimed by Sonos, only one was found to have been infringed; the rest were dismissed as invalid or uninfringed. We have always developed our own technology and have continued to compete for the best ideas.

Multi-zone management

Google and Sonos once partnered to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos products, but in 2020 Sonos sued the tech giant for incorporating what Google learned about the technology into its own systems without permission.

This testing centered around Sonos’ US Patent Nos. 10,848,885 and 10,469,966, which relate to controlling audio speakers in multiple rooms simultaneously. Both, often referred to as multi-zone control patents, expire in September 2027, according to Bloomberg law.

The jury upheld the validity of one patent, 885, which Judge William Alsup found to be infringed by previously accused Google media players, including Chromecast, Home and Nest branded products. It also found that new versions of these products still infringed patents, despite Google’s design workarounds.

Also, Alsup had already determined that Google did not intentionally infringe the ‘885 patent issued after litigation commenced. A finding of willful infringement would have given the judge the option of increasing damages by up to three times.

The jury upheld the validity of the ‘966 patent but found no infringement by previous versions of computing devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops that have or had the Google Home application installed. rice field. The jury also said the version that reflected the design workaround was not infringing.

symbol of the worst

In a widespread war between the two companies, both sides have accused the other of wrongdoing and have filed lawsuits in San Francisco, Texas, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands. A related complaint has been filed with the US International Trade Commission, which can block the importation of infringing products.

According to court filings, Sonos was seeking $90 million, compared to the $3 billion in damages the company was seeking when the two additional patents were part of the lawsuit. It was very little. Sonos said the more recent figures only include damages from the remaining two patents issued in November 2019 and November 2020 through fall 2022.

During the pendency of the lawsuit, after presenting nearly 5,000 pages of argument and evidence on the pretrial dispute, including expert reports, Alsup filed a tactic that both parties called the epitome of the worst patent litigation. rebuked.

Lee Sullivan Shea & Smith LLP and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP represent Sonos. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP represents Google.

Sonos Inc. v. Google LLC, ND Cal. No. 3:20-cv-6754, judgment issued May 26, 2023.

