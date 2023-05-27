Acer’s Lineup of Innovations at COMPUTEX 2023 Shows Commitment to Tech Advances





Experience the future of technology and try SpatialLabs, the powerhouse of the gaming industry, green networking, and professional-grade computing.

Acer recently unveiled a number of new products that will be showcased at COMPUTEX2023 in Taiwan, demonstrating its commitment to innovation across multiple areas. Acer’s latest offerings range from advanced SpatialLabs technology solutions for developers, to high-performance gaming laptops, eco-friendly mesh routers, and professional-grade laptops.

Acer has announced an expansion of developer tools for its industry-leading SpatialLabs technology, providing more avenues for developing glasses-free stereoscopic 3D experiences. This extension is intended for developers looking to create stereo 3D content and applications on Acer SpatialLabs Pro devices. The new suite of tools includes the SpatialLabs Unity plugin, Acer OpenXR runtime and Acer SteamVR Bridge to facilitate porting stereo 3D and Extend Reality (XR) content and applications.

The SpatialLabs Unity plugin enables developers across industries such as education, architecture, and healthcare to enhance their 3D content and applications using existing Unity tools. Acer’s OpenXR runtime certified for SpatialLabs makes it easy for developers to use his OpenXR protocol, further expanding the possibilities of Acer’s SpatialLabs technology. The Acer SteamVR Bridge enables VR application developers to create more immersive experiences using SpatialLabs Pro devices without the need for a VR headset.

The newest addition to Acer’s premium gaming portfolio, the Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) offers gamers a power-packed laptop. This laptop is equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Triton 16’s advanced thermal solution keeps your laptop cool during intense gaming sessions. The 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate gives gamers an immersive experience with stunning visuals.

In a bold step towards sustainability, Acer announced the Connect Vero W6m, the company’s first green Wi-Fi 6E router. The Vero W6m incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and features an eco mode for greater energy efficiency. Despite its sustainable design, the router does not sacrifice performance, delivering incredible speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps with tri-band AXE7800 throughput.

In the professional space, Acer has unveiled its latest Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) laptop designed for professionals who require high computing power and productivity. This lightweight laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor and features up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics for great performance and visuals. The laptop’s 16-inch 3.2K OLED display displays true-to-life colors and images, perfect for graphics-intensive work.

The Swift Edge 16 is ready for AI demands, with select models featuring AMD Ryzen AI. This laptop also supports Wi-Fi 7, providing seamless connectivity for professional users. The built-in Microsoft Pluton security processor enhances protection against advanced cyberthreats.

These latest products from Acer demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions across multiple sectors, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. From SpatialLabs technology to eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E routers to powerful gaming laptops to professional laptops, Acer’s latest tools and hardware solutions are innovative to meet customers’ diverse needs. approach.

The COMPUTEX 2023 event provides an excellent platform for Acer to showcase its latest products and demonstrate its ability to meet the dynamic needs of its customers. May 30-June 2, 2023 Booth number: Scheduled for June 2, 2023 Held at M0820 on the 4th floor, the event promises to showcase the latest advances in the technology industry in a spectacular way.

Acer will use this opportunity to showcase its products and technology while engaging with the global technology community. From professional developers and gamers, to environment enthusiasts and professionals in need of high computing power, this range of product launches meets all needs.

Visitors to the Acer booth will be able to experience SpatialLabs technology firsthand. This includes a unique opportunity to try out SpatialLabs powered devices and discover the fascinating world of glasses-free stereoscopic 3D content creation. Developers can participate in hands-on sessions to learn how to take advantage of new tools Acer brings to his SpatialLabs, such as Unity plugins and the Acer SteamVR Bridge.

The Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) will also be a highlight of the event. With advanced thermal solutions, a powerful CPU and GPU, and a great display, this high-performance gaming laptop appeals to gamers who appreciate power and style. Acer’s booth will host a live demonstration of the Triton 16’s performance, giving visitors an insight into the laptop’s capabilities.

In an era of environmental awareness, the announcement of Acer’s first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router “Connect Vero W6m” will attract attention. The router’s sustainability-focused design and features like eco mode and high-speed connectivity represent an important step towards green innovation. Visitors can learn more about Acer’s commitment to sustainability and the importance of PCR material in router design.

Acer’s latest professional grade laptop, the Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) will also debut at the event. Acer demonstrates the laptop’s impressive features, from the powerful AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics to the brilliant 16-inch 3.2K OLED display. Professionals will find out how this laptop can improve productivity and protect data with the Microsoft Pluton Security Processor.

“COMPUTEX has everything for people who love and are interested in technology.You can see the latest innovations from Acer and Predator. You can join our Kindness Workshop to get tips and ideas on how to live a more sustainable life and leave a green footprint on the planet, said Managing Director, Acer Philippines. says Manuel Wong of

Acer’s participation in COMPUTEX 2023 highlights the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while balancing the need for sustainability. Acer builds on its reputation as a technology leader by offering new technologies and products that meet the needs of diverse user groups. The company hopes to engage with customers, developers, and the broader technical community at the event. Acer believes these latest products will generate a positive response and set new standards for innovation, sustainability and user satisfaction in the technology industry.

