Recap of key announcements from Google I/O: SOCi

Learn about all the important announcements from Google I/O in this week’s update. New update of ChatGPT with web browsing and plugin support. Metas multi-sensory AI model. Twitter’s new CEO. Start of related topics in desktop search. Google supports multiple languages ​​for local listings.

A roundup of key announcements from Google I/O

Last week’s Google I/O conference focused heavily on the subject of AI, with the announcement of AI capabilities in products such as Google Photos and Workspace, and new features such as Project Tailwind, an AI-powered notebook tool that helps explore uploaded data. Product announced. Documentation as a writing and learning aid, and a generative AI model Codey designed to help you code.

One of the most anticipated announcements was the announcement of an AI-powered search interface. At the conference, Google announced what it calls the Search Generative Experience (SGE). According to Google, this new search interface will help you find and understand information faster. As you search, you’ll get the gist of a topic with an AI-powered overview, hints for further exploration, and a natural way to follow up.

The SGE interface adds a chatbot component called AI Snapshot to the top of the search results screen. This provides a wide range of options that combine the power of generative AI with Google’s ability to deliver relevant web content. The result is something like enhanced featured snippets, already predicting that content publishers will have their very existence threatened now that Google can provide answers to nearly any query directly in search. Some people do. That said, in demonstrating the new search experience, Google intentionally gave attribution to third parties such as his TikTok to his sources (see video below). Users can sign up for early access to her SGE via Google Labs.

The company also announced several updates to its Bard chatbot. This update launches support for Google Knowledge Graph results, Google Maps content, and Google Lens, including the ability to add captions to uploaded photos. Google plans to remove Bard’s waitlist, opening up the tool to users in 180 countries and supporting 40 languages. Bard will soon be able to export content to workspace apps like Docs and Sheets, and have access to third-party his plugins like Zillow, Uber Eats, and Kayak.

Bard currently uses Google’s PaLM2 language model, also announced at I/O. PaLM2 improves upon his previous PaLM model, first launched in 2022, with increased multilingual, logic and coding capabilities. PaLM2 is currently powering 25 of his Google products, including Bard, Workspace and Cloud.

We don’t have space to cover it here, but among many other new products and features, Google also announced the launch of Perspectives. Perspectives is a new SERP component that helps users find and explore diverse perspectives in addition to standard search results. Perspectives includes long-form and short-form videos, images, and post content shared by people on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms, accessible through the new Perspectives search filter.

Finally, Google announced that it will be adding a new immersive view of your route to Google Maps this summer. This allows users to preview their route in 3D before starting their trip, providing drivers, cyclists and pedestrians with predictions about traffic conditions, bike lanes, weather and other important details. .

ChatGPT publishes plugin for Plus users

OpenAI has announced the latest version of ChatGPT. This includes beta support for web browsing and integration of over 70 third-party plugins, far more than previously announced. ChatGPT Plus users have the option to enable these features through a new beta features option in their user settings. ChatGPT is believed to be able to call the appropriate plugin when needed, such as when requesting information about recent news not included in the 2021 and earlier datasets. Regarding third-party plugins, a user may enable up to three plugins for a given chat session.

ChatGPT plugin store, courtesy of Search Engine Journal / OpenAI

Meta Open Source New Multisensory AI Models

Meta has released a new AI model called ImageBind to the open source community. This seems to bring multimodality to a new level, integrating input from text, audio, image and video, as well as motion and temperature. Although there are no real-world applications of this model yet, it demonstrates a future type of virtual reality experience that will be much more immersive than current AI models. The Metas presentation suggests that other modalities such as tactile, vocal, olfactory and fRMI signals in the brain may be added to the model in the future. The decision to open source ImageBind has been controversial, with rivals such as OpenAI arguing that open source hurts innovation and favors bad actors.

Example of multi-sensory AI, courtesy of Meta

Twitter has a new CEO

Elon Musk has named Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino was previously Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal Media, where she has worked for over a decade. Twitter also named the new company She X Corp. This reflects Musk’s vision to turn the platform into her X, the app for everything. In Musk’s tweet announcing the news, Yaccarino will continue to be responsible for product design and new technology, but she said she will focus primarily on business operations. After this announcement, Yacarinos’ follower count on Twitter skyrocketed from her 7,187 to her 387,900 (as of this writing).

Google Brings Related Topics to Desktop Search

Last December, Google added a Related Topics filter to mobile search. The same functionality is now launched on the desktop as well. Filters allow users to drill down into topics specific to the purpose of the query, such as vegetarian, two-person, family, etc., depending on their query for dinner ideas. This feature is rolling out to all desktop users now, but it’s been in testing for a few months now, so many of you may already see the new filters.The filters are presented in the order that he found Google to be most useful for a given query, but the user[すべてのフィルタ]You can also select to access more discreet filters.

Search filter on desktop, courtesy Search Engine Journal

Google displays business addresses in multiple languages

According to Stefan Somborac’s findings, Google can display and accept business name and address suggestions in multiple languages. For example, in Quebec, Google displays addresses in both French and English. When a user accesses the Suggest Edits interface for a particular list, they are presented with the option to update their address information in one or more languages, depending on the language preference configured by the user. Darren Shaw confirmed that if the default language setting is changed in Search, Google will offer another language option when suggesting edits to both the company name and address.

