What does the future hold for wearable health monitoring?





Xi Engineering explores challenges in advancing wearable health monitoring.

Wearable sensors are widely used in our daily life in areas such as sports performance tracking and healthcare. With rapid growth, the market size reached about $79 billion in 2020, according to IDTechEx data.

Smartwatch features

The latest smartwatches available can track and update users with health-related data such as heart rate, steps taken and blood oxygen levels. Physiological tracking methods are continuously improved and expanded, but measurement methods only use a core set of sensors such as motion sensors, vital sign sensors, and position trackers. Many of the metrics provided by these sensors tend to be estimates calculated using measured data and user-entered personal information.

Although primarily implemented for fitness tracking, the state of the art in commercial wearable sensing remains limited when it comes to accurately monitoring health conditions and collecting useful medical data. Smartwatches now provide basic cardiovascular health data measured using a simplified single-lead ECG system.

Smart sensing with non-invasive biological fluids

Advances in wearable continuous health monitoring require an expansion of the physiological information that can be measured. There is extensive research aimed at developing wearable systems that can continuously and non-invasively monitor health-relevant molecules. Examples of these molecules include glucose, electrolytes, ethanol and cortisol.

The third wave of biochemical sensing includes devices that allow users to wear labs to measure concentrations of molecules in biological fluids and provide a platform for correlating these concentrations with health status in real time. included. Non-invasive biological fluids (sweat, tears, saliva, etc.) are rich in physiological information and analyzed using several prototype sensors in the research literature including wristbands, headbands, adhesive patches, etc. It has been.

Molecular monitoring: Perspectives and challenges

Despite progress, there are currently no wearable sweat sensors available on the market. Recently, there has been increasing enthusiasm and interest in noninvasive molecular monitoring, but what obstacles seem to be hindering the progress of these sensors?

Blood Analyte Correlation

Even if a perfectly designed sensor were developed, the data would be poor for health monitoring if it did not provide context on how the measured concentration relates to the corresponding blood concentration. It doesn’t help.

So far, we know that certain components in sweat (K+, lactate, etc.) do not correlate with their blood concentrations. Ethanol is the only analyte so far with 100% correlation verified using simultaneous sweat and blood measurements. Further understanding is needed in this area.

calibration

All sensors must be calibrated to ensure accuracy and reliability. Because the pH and temperature of blood are properly regulated by the body, sensors that use blood samples for health diagnostics require simple calibration. However, the pH of sweat ranges from 4 to 7, depending on the temperature of your skin. For sensors that use an enzyme as a recognition element (such as glucose), the performance of the enzyme varies with environmental pH and temperature. Additionally, non-invasive biological fluids vary in analyte concentration depending on secretion rate.

While blood-based sensors can be pre-calibrated and used reliably, non-invasive biofluid-based devices, including pH, temperature, and secretion rate sensors, require continuous calibration in real time. You will need a sensor array.

biological fluid sampling

Health monitoring with blood or interstitial fluid requires access under the skin and collection using a needle. Non-invasive biofluids are of low volume, may be contaminated by the external environment, and vary in availability, requiring more innovative sampling techniques. For example, saliva and tear sampling are affected by dry mouth and eyes.

To address this, recent research has focused on reliable sweat sampling techniques. Iontophoresis is one implementation technique that uses an electrical current flowing through the skin to deliver agonists (such as pilocarpine) to stimulate local sweating on demand. Another method, usually associated with an iontophoresis device, uses microfluidic channels to provide a controlled sweat delivery rate to the sensor array. These channels have inlets for newly secreted sweat and outlets for measured sweat, ensuring that old samples do not influence subsequent measurements.

Although much of this research is promising, further development is needed to ensure that these mechanisms can be used continuously over long periods of time without significantly degrading device performance.

reliability

Current smart watches and wearables tend to extrapolate sports performance and health data based on a combination of the user’s personal information and data collected from basic movement and vital sign sensors. This is acceptable for rough numbers used in fitness tracking, but the data must be accurate for medical applications. This is difficult for molecular monitoring using non-invasive biofluids due to measurement complexity and patient specificity.

Due to their complexity, manufacturing and testing physical devices can be expensive and time consuming. Computational modeling is not a replacement for it, but it can reduce development time and costs. Correlating modeling results with existing data provides confidence in the baseline model fundamentals and helps accelerate new design iterations.

Xi Engineering Consultants will be exhibiting at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo June 7-8 at NEC’s stand C39 in Birmingham. Register for free at www.med-techexpo.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-materials-and-assembly-insights/what-is-the-future-of-wearable-health-monitoring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos