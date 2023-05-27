12 AI Overviews by SGE





Google has started rolling out the new Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) to people on the Search Labs waitlist.

SGE adds generative AI capabilities to Google search results. Here’s an inside look at his SGE on desktop and mobile, and how the SGE results compare to popular Google SERP features.

How to access Google SGE via Search Labs

To access SGE and other features, you must sign up for the Search Labs waitlist.

SGE functionality will be available in Google Chrome for desktop users and in the Google app for iOS and Android users.

Watch for an email from Google or a notification from the Google app welcoming you to Search Labs.

Gmail screenshot, May 2023

Upon receiving the welcome,[ラボの検索]The SGE appears on the page, showing new features such as code hints and add to sheet.

Google screenshot, May 2023

mobile users in the Google app[スプレッドシートに追加]Note that you cannot use

SGE for desktop and mobile users

Here we look at Google with SGE enabled in Google Chrome on desktop. An AI conversation prompt appears below the search bar.

Google screenshot, May 2023

In the mobile Google app’s SGE, you’ll see a similar option labeled Converse below the search bar. This brings up a screen with a prompt to start an SGE conversation.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Next, let’s take a look at how Google SGE’s response compares to standard Google SERP functionality.

1. SGE for SERPs with FAQs, People Asked and Knowledge Panel Features

I started by asking a simple question: “What is Google Bard?”

Google SGE provided answers to this question using six sources. Five of the six sources of information about Google Bard were from publishers and one was the official Google Bard help page.

Google screenshot, May 2023

You can see which sources are used to create the overview by toggling the display options in the top right of the AI ​​results.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Underneath the generative AI response, you’ll see standard Google search results alongside organic search results, user questions, and knowledge panels.

of Search Labs[シートに追加]You may have access to functionality, but this functionality will only appear in organic search results and not in AI-powered answers.

Google screenshot, May 2023

[スプレッドシートに追加]Now simply add your search results to an existing or new Google Sheet.

Google apps with SGE show variations of generative AI responses, followed by knowledge panels, people questions, and organic search results.

Google screenshot, May 2023

In this example, we can see that the sources selected by SGE do not necessarily match the top organic search results.

2. SGE for SERP with local pack feature

We then asked about the top Italian restaurants in Phoenix.

Google SGE provided a similar answer with local packs.

Google screenshot, May 2023

The top 3 restaurants picked by the generated AI are slightly different than the restaurants shown in the desktop browser’s local pack.

Google screenshot, May 2023

A mobile-generated AI response provided the same restaurants as the local pack, followed by the regular local pack and organic search results.

Google screenshot (May 2023) 3. SGE for SERPs with sitelinks

This time, I searched for Semrush. This typically includes sitelinks, questions, and knowledge panels.

In this example, Google asked, “Would you like to get an AI-powered overview of this search?”

Google screenshot, May 2023

[生成]After clicking, SGE provided the following answer using a third-party source on Semrush.

Google screenshot, May 2023

When asked if AI results were desired, Generative AI returned a similar response in the Google app.

Google Screenshot, May 2023 4. SGE for SERPs with Shopping and Reviews

Looking for a 4K camcorder under $500? Here are shopping results with reviews provided by SGE, including advice on what to look for in a camcorder.

Google screenshot, May 2023

The standard SERP shows only places where you can buy camcorders that fit your search query, followed by shopping results with reviews.

Google screenshot, May 2023

On mobile, SGE generates advice and lots of suggestions on which camcorder to buy before displaying organic search results.

Google screenshot, May 2023 5. SGE for SERPs with product details and store listing

When you inquire about a product’s specific features, SGE will provide precise details, followed by a review and the best purchasing options.

Google screenshot, May 2023

General search results focus on branded content, followed by user questions and organic search results.

Google screenshot, May 2023

The mobile SGE response also includes a list of stores before returning to the official website in organic search results.

Google Screenshot May 2023 6. SGE for SERPs with Sponsored Ads and Featured Snippets

For a broader search on link building, SGE provides six source-based definitions on this topic.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Google SERPs typically show some sponsored results from Google advertisers, followed by featured snippets, user questions, and organic search results.

Google screenshot, May 2023

The generated AI responses from the Google app were similar, but with 8 sources instead of 6.

Screenshot from Google, May 2023 7. SGE in news and top stories

When searching for the latest AI news, SGE retrieves information from the latest five news sources.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Google SERP, on the other hand, typically shows the top 7 headlines related to your search query.

Google screenshot, May 2023

On mobile, SGE offers 6 fresh new sources followed by different selections from news and top story results.

Google screenshot (May 2023) 8. SGE for SERPs with images

If you want a new pack of social media logos for your website, you need to be more specific about SGE. The response is a definition of a social media logo from an article on the web.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Standard Google search results start with image results from websites that offer social media logo packs, and offer the ability to filter image results by criteria such as transparent background.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Generative AI provides similar definitions and guidelines for using social media logos on mobile, followed by images, people questions, and organic search results.

Google screenshots (May 2023) 9. SGE for SERPs (with video)

Need your broken glasses fixed? SGE offers advice from three sources.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Without SGE, Google would offer a few videos with key moments that you could choose based on which part of the repair you needed help with, followed by user questions, more YouTube videos, and organic search results. will be

The Google app shows AI-powered advice followed by featured snippets, user questions, organic search results, and videos.

Screenshot from Google May 2023 10. SGE for SERPs with events

Curious about what events are happening in your area? This SGE response to upcoming events in San Francisco provides a long list of suggestions from five sources.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Google search results typically display a list of the following events in calendar format:

Google screenshot, May 2023

The SGE experience on mobile offers a similar event listing with more sources, followed by an event listing calendar and organic search results.

Screenshot from Google, May 2023 11. With SGE code hints

Some queries, such as Python SEO functions, return responses from code hints when enabled in Search Labs.

Google screenshot, May 2023

Generative AI provides immediate solutions. Regular Google search results will give you links to find similar solutions.

Google screenshot, May 2023

The Google app also provides code hints for mobile users, followed by user questions and organic search results.

Google screenshot (May 2023) 12. SGE for unavailable queries

Some search queries will (ironically) display the message “AI-powered overviews are not available for this search.”

Screenshot from Google (early observations on Google SGE’s Search Labs preview, May 2023)

Google appears to be putting publishers first in its new generative AI search experience.

Most of the AI-powered synopses contained information from 3-5 publisher websites rather than the topic’s official website or social profiles. This may result in more traffic for publishers, but less traffic for properties owned by brands.

Above-the-fold SERP features like featured snippets, images, videos, user questions, knowledge panels, and organic search results when generative AI responses appear in search results on desktop or mobile devices Pushed.

Some of the SGE answers seem less valuable than typical SERP features, but it’s important to remember that this is just the beginning of the future of AI search.

Featured image: 13_Phunkod/Shutterstock

