Google announces smart AI integrations and Google Ads innovations

Michelle de Zeeuw of DotControl

May 26, 2023

On May 23rd, we returned to Google Marketing Live, our annual event where new innovations in Google Ads are announced. Much like his I/O event at Google, everything revolved around artificial intelligence (AI). As expected, the use of generative AI brings some changes to Google Ads. On the one hand, this simplifies the work of (online) marketers. On the one hand, this removes some tasks, making them unnecessary. This article provides an overview of the latest innovations coming soon to Google Ads.

1. Generative AI

At the Google I/O event, it was already announced that generative AI will play a major role in Google Search. SERPs are getting worse again. At the top of the search results page is a generative AI experience. This is where Google uses AI technology to automatically provide complete answers to your search queries. You’ll know the answer to your question in no time. This is supplemented with recommended products and links to other websites, so keep reading. You also have the option to ask follow-up questions on Google so you can start a conversation with search engines. At Google Marketing Live, we announced that we are testing search and shopping ads that integrate directly with this new generative AI snapshot.

2. Create assets through conversational experiences

Within search ads, it’s already easy to think of the 15 headlines and 4 descriptive texts you need for your responsive search ads (RSA). Currently, we receive all sorts of suggestions from Google (through AI) for ad text that is already in use or that corresponds to the text on the landing page.

Composing headlines and description text will soon be even easier through a new conversational experience within Google Ads Search. As soon as you create your RSA, you can ask Google from your sidebar. Enter your desired landing page URL and Google will suggest headings, descriptions, images, extensions and even keywords.

Headlines not good enough or not to your liking? Then ask questions in chat. Google will provide new suggestions soon. Chat will also ask questions if, for example, Google needs more information to fill 15 headlines. The more information the system receives, the more brands and advertising wishes the text will match.

3. Ad text automatically generated by Google Ads

Google Ads allows you to create search ads conversationally, as well as automatically generate text ad headlines as the search is performed. Google can automatically generate headlines using input from your landing page, so your ad is an exact match to your visitor’s search query. Dear SEA Professionals: This is a major upgrade to the Keyword Insertion feature. This feature will roll out globally for English-language campaigns in early summer 2023.

4. Use AI to create assets for P-MAX campaigns

Coming soon, you’ll be able to use generative AI to create better assets for your P-MAX (PMax) campaigns. Again, enter your website URL and Google will start collecting information to create the right assets.

The best part is that Google also considers images suitable for your company. If your website doesn’t have enough images, Google also recommends free stock images to use. This way, you can create a beautiful PMax campaign in one go that matches your brand and the message you want to convey.

5. New Campaign Types: Video Views and DemandGen

We all know that customer journeys are becoming more and more complex. There are so many marketing channels you can advertise in these days, and a wide range of products online. According to Google research, the majority of consumers use 5 or more channels while shopping. Consumers today often use videos and social media channels for inspiration and product discovery. To properly address this in Google Ads, Google introduces his two new campaign types.

1. Number of video views

This campaign allows advertising through YouTube. What’s unique about this campaign type is that you can focus on maximizing views and engagement. Video views are expected to increase by 40% for him compared to current in-stream YouTube ads.

2. Demand creation

Personally, I think demand generation campaigns are similar to discovery campaigns. However, this new campaign type will be more action-oriented with a focus on engagement. Ads can appear in various places such as YouTube Shorts, YouTube In-Stream, YouTube In-Feed, Discover and Gmail. In the coming months, this type will be available worldwide as a beta for testing.

6. AI in cookies

Of course, the disappearance of cookies was also discussed. As a result, marketers learn less about specific consumers and consumer privacy is taken seriously. With cookies gone, marketers will probably find it even harder to reach new consumers (or groups of consumers). That’s why Google is working to develop third-party cookie alternatives through its AI and Privacy Sandbox initiative. Perhaps in the near future we will be able to target topics through AI. These are broad interest groups where SEA professionals can reach consumers online.

In addition, it was specifically recommended to collect a large amount of first-party data and combine it with Google Ads customer lists to improve the learning of the system. This input allows smart campaigns like PMax to learn better and faster which target groups to target.

7. Product Studio in Google Merchant Center Next

As a final highlight, Google explained new tools for e-commerce players. The new Product Studio tool makes it easier for web shops to edit product images through AI. If your product image has any blur, you can easily adjust it using Product Studio. You can easily replace the background.

In addition, there is a new version of Google Merchant Center, Google Merchant Center Next. This will result in a simpler interface that makes creating feeds easier. This is especially great for small entrepreneurs. E-commerce players often use additional tools to enrich their feeds. It looks like Google wants to offer this themselves, too.

Unfortunately, these two updates will not be available in the Netherlands immediately. If you sell in the US, this could be possible soon.

You can quickly see some more innovations in the video below.

Enthusiastic?

Google again showed many new innovations. AI is making Google Ads even smarter. The system will soon help you create effective ads that are perfectly tailored to your brand or product. New types of campaigns also help reach desired target groups in complex customer journeys. And of course, Google will try to provide a privacy-friendly solution as soon as her cookie dies. As an online marketing professional, you don’t necessarily have to create your own images or come up with all kinds of creative sentences, and these days it’s nice to have AI help you do just that. You’ll have more time to work on your overall marketing strategy. I’m curious, what do you think of the latest developments?

Header image source: alexfan32 / Shutterstock.com

