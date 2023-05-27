Google Must Pay Sonos $32.5 Million For Smart Speaker Patent Infringement – ​​Billboard





Google was ordered to pay Sonos $32.5 million for infringing one of its smart speaker patents, making significant progress in a long-running legal battle between the two companies that spanned multiple lawsuits over three years. .

A jury verdict filed in a San Francisco court on Friday (May 26) awarded Sonos $2.30 for each of the more than 14 million Google devices sold incorporating the patented technology.

The jury found that Google did not infringe the second patent at issue in the lawsuit.

Sonos first sued Google in January 2020, claiming multiple patents on its smart speaker technology after the company obtained access to the smart speaker technology in 2013 through a partnership in which Sonos integrated Google Play Music into its products. claimed to have been infringed. Just two years after entering into the partnership, Sonos said Google “flooded the market” with cheap competing products (under the now-defunct Chromecast Audio line) that deliberately infringed on its patented multi-room technology. claimed. Sonos further claimed that Google has since expanded its use of Sonos technology in more than a dozen other products, including Google Home, Nest and the Pixel line.

“We are deeply appreciative of the jury’s time and diligence in upholding the validity of our patent and recognizing the value of Sonoss’ Zone Scene invention,” Sonos said in a statement regarding the verdict. . “Like the International Trade Commission has already ruled on five other Sonos patents, this decision reaffirms that Google is a serial infringer of our patent portfolio. As a company, Google believes it has infringed over 200 Sonos patents, and today’s award of damages is based on one significant portion of our portfolio and represents the extraordinary value of our intellectual property. Our goal is to pay fair royalties for Sonos inventions that Google appropriates to us.”

“This is a narrow-scope dispute over some very specific features that are not commonly used,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Of the six patents originally claimed by Sonos, only one was found to have been infringed; the rest were dismissed as invalid or uninfringed. We have always developed our own technology and have continued to compete for the best ideas. We are considering next steps.

The legal battle between the two tech companies has dragged on, with both sides hitting different points. In June 2020, Google filed a lawsuit against Sonos, alleging that Sonos actually infringed on some of its patents. Sonos has since filed two more lawsuits, alleging that it infringed on several additional patents held by Google.

Sonos filed one of these two lawsuits with the U.S. International Trade Commission, which ruled in January 2022 that Google had infringed a total of five Sonos audio technology patents and imported infringing products from China. made a decision to ban the However, the panel also found that Google had successfully redesigned its products to circumvent Sonos’ patents and could continue to sell reworked versions of them in US stores. This is the tolerance Sonos was trying to block.

In August 2022, Google filed two more lawsuits, alleging that the small business used seven patented Google technologies to imbue the Sonos software with so-called “magic.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/google-pay-sonos-infringing-smart-speaker-patent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos