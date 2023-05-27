Is Google Chrome listening to you?





There are suspicions that the popular web browser, Google Chrome, may be able to listen to both media and users, and some have developed conspiracy theories to attract more supporters. It’s important to find out what Google Chrome is doing in the background and determine if it’s monitoring your activity.

It’s important to take a closer look at this issue as it concerns everyone’s safety and privacy.

Daily video footage Scroll to continue content Google Chrome and Chromium project

Chromium is an open source web browser platform project developed by Google. A team of developers working at Google developed Chromium under the BSD license. The basic aim of the project is to create a fast and reliable web browser. Google uses the open source software developed under this project and adds its own components to create the Google Chrome web browser, as long as the license permits.

The Chromium project is used not only by Google Chrome, but also by many other applications and libraries such as Yandex Browser, Qt Web Engine, etc. Additionally, various Linux distributions such as Debian and Ubuntu have a web browser package called Chromium. This is similar to the Chromium project, but different from Google Chrome.

Google Chrome is not free software. However, by using the Chromium application that comes with Linux distributions instead of Google Chrome, you can avoid the proprietary components added by Google.

How was the problem discovered?

On 26 May 2015, Yoshito Yoshino drafted a bug report for the Debian bug tracking system. In this bug report, he states that after updating a Chromium application to version 43, the system downloaded an extension called “Chrome Hotword Shared Module” without Yoshihito’s consent, causing Yoshihito to write chrome: Summarized that you typed //voicesearch to get additional information. The information about the extension indicated that the extension had the “Allow Audio Capture” permission and therefore had access to the microphone.

After publishing this bug report, many people shared information confirming the same situation. So what does this mean, and where does the problem start?

What do you know about Google voice search technology?

You’ve probably tried Google’s voice search feature on your computer or mobile phone. This feature starts working when you click on the button that says to perform a voice search, or when you open a special application designed for this purpose on your mobile phone.

Our servers record audio from your microphone, analyze it, and compare it to previously stored patterns. Currently, it is not practical to run advanced speech recognition functions directly on personal computers or mobile phones. Therefore, it is imperative to use cloud-based server clusters for analytics.

Google uses an artificial neural network model inspired by how the human brain processes information to better recognize speech patterns recorded in its speech recognition technology.

Google takes advantage of vast amounts of data, including previously analyzed web content and frequently searched queries, to improve the speech recognition process with N-gram models. N-gram models were developed for cases where the probability of knowing the Nth word is based on the previous (N-1) words. For example, if his two words such as “afternoon tea” are followed by his third word, the probability that this word is “mathematics” or “breakfast” is different. To increase the prediction success rate for the third word in this example, we need to feed the 3-gram model with data.

According to figures provided by Google, in 2012 Google used 5-gram models (that is, up to 5 consecutive words) and a total of about 12 billion N-gram sets for its speech recognition technology. I don’t know what level these numbers are at today, but I think they’ve increased significantly. Also note that this is not a static model, it keeps learning.

This detail is necessary to understand why the recorded audio is sent to Google servers. Algorithms that continue to learn on large datasets as described above can produce fast responses, but this is only possible when running on multiple servers. Even if your computer eventually reaches the required processing power, Google will always have an advantage because it doesn’t have the large database it needs to analyze.

Is voice search really malicious?

Voice search has long been a Google product, but starting with Google Chrome version 43, the process has taken it a step further and is supported by a new model called OK Google. This feature works when you visit her Google homepage in your browser or open a new tab in Google Chrome and go to the address. After saying OK Google, just say the word you want to search for. So instead of doing a voice search by clicking a special button, you activate the voice recognition process by pronouncing the word “OK Google”. You can use OK Google to ask some interesting and helpful questions and in the end it will make your life easier.

For this feature to work, the system must constantly listen to environmental sounds and capture the OK Google keyword. Since it has only two words and contains specific phonetic patterns, the analysis here is done on your computer and no data is sent to Google servers. However, a server is required for the following analyses: So the way to help us find faster is to always listen to you. Additionally, you will not receive any notification that your microphone is in use during this listening process.

With the release of Google Chrome version 46, the OK Google feature has been deprecated. So has another technology replaced it, or if so, how harmful is this technology to us and can we trust Google?

Even though Google is said to be one of the safest technology companies in the world, malicious hackers can exploit such technology if they find major weaknesses in it. As a result, the way such technology works can be such that ambient listening is activated for certain people at desired times and continues to function normally the rest of the time.

Google’s privacy policy also states that Google uses your voice to develop voice recognition technology. Of course, Google may be the only one who knows these voices. Alternatively, Google could use it to work with the police to catch criminals. However, this is a situation that ordinary civilian users should be aware of.

So what can we do?

Google is a really powerful company at the helm of technology. Nearly all his web traffic worldwide is also here. This will become a superpower. Google is one of many companies that have invested in speech analytics and voice search algorithms that have evolved over the years. That’s why it’s important to doubt if Google Chrome is listening to you.

Because behind such a big company there is a lot of financial investment, government backing and listed shares. What you have to do here is protect yourself instead of waiting for such a big company to protect you. This is why open source free software is always available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/is-google-chrome-listening-to-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos