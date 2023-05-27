Bill Gates Xi Jinping: Xi Jinping’s call for open cooperation in technology could not be more timely: Microsoft founder Bill Gates





Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said China’s President Xi Jinping’s call for open cooperation in technology “couldn’t be more timely.”

Gates spoke via livestream at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, according to a South China Morning newspaper report, saying that China is committed to sharing technology and lessons learned by combining expertise and experience, as well as investing in innovation. He said he could contribute to the world. director.

Gates said the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, from food security to child welfare, do not stay within borders. It says. “We need to launch a comprehensive and broad response (to issues such as COVID-19) based on innovation and cooperation.”

“China already plays a key role in addressing complex global challenges, including future pandemics and food insecurity,” he said at the rally.

Earlier, Kanehira said it was “more than ever” important for countries to deepen cooperation and share technology.

Find stories that interest you According to a Xinhua News Agency report, China is committed to a “win-win opening-up strategy” and is willing to cooperate with other countries to promote scientific and technological innovation. The US-China conflict is deepening, and the US government is tightening export controls to the Chinese government.

Earlier this week, China banned domestic sales of chips from US-based Micron Technology, citing a “national security risk.”

As the United States continues to tighten restrictions on China-based tech companies, the Chinese government has announced a ban on the sale of Micron products to the country’s main information infrastructure.

In response to the ban, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it “absolutely opposes any regulation that has no factual basis.”

“We will communicate directly with the Chinese authorities, explain our position in detail and clarify their actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Last October, the Joe Biden administration stepped up exports of advanced U.S. semiconductor technology to China, including chip-making equipment and design software.

Recent reports suggest that the Joe Biden administration is about to announce new restrictions on US companies’ investment in China.

