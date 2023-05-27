German Football Association signs partnership with Google for women’s team





The German Football Association (DFB) has announced a three-year partnership with American technology multinational Google.

Following this partnership, Google has been named the official sponsor of the German women’s national football team in partnership with the Google Pixel.

Through this valuable contract, the multinational company aims to promote and leverage women’s football in terms of recognition and women’s sport in Germany as a whole. This is done with the help of a range of digital rights owned by the company, including the use of social media and digital technology.

Additionally, the deal also includes backgrounds and LED boards, and the German women’s national team players will also be integrated into an exclusive Google Pixel communication campaign, with stories and behind-the-scenes videos to share across multiple platforms. will be .

Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director of Marketing, Sales and Events at DFB GmbH & Co. KG said: “Google not only offers a very strong brand and innovative technology, but also shares our vision of supporting women in German football. We are committed to increasing the name recognition and popularity of , and this is a valuable contribution to our internal strategy “FF27”.

Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: That is why I have been watching with excitement the development of women’s football in recent years. The German’s passion for football contributed greatly to this. We are very pleased to conclude a three-year partnership with the German Football Association. We will work with the DFB to further promote women’s football in Germany.

Google LLC is an American multinational technology business focused on consumer electronics, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, internet advertising and search engine technology.

