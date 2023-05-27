Financing and Diversification in the Technology Sector





CXOToday conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Kamal Bansal, Managing Director of GVFL Ltd.

Please tell us about your recent funding deals in the technology space and your plans for diversification going forward.

We are committed to supporting the startup ecosystem, investing in innovative ideas and promising business models across all sectors. We are a sector agnostic VC. We recently invested in two very exciting companies. We led his $1.2 million investment round in Video SDK, a leading provider of live video infrastructure. The company aims to drive the future of live video with generative AI, advanced video compression, and media routing technology. Video SDK is India’s first live video infrastructure company committed to changing the fundamental building blocks of live audio and video on the Internet. The funding will be used to research, develop and enhance protocols and infrastructure for audio and video conferencing and interactive live streaming.

Our second investment was in biotech startup Zero Cow Factory, where we co-led a $4 million seed funding round. Zero Cow Factory uses precision fermentation technology to produce animal-free milk proteins and dairy products. The funding will help accelerate R&D activities, expand production capacity and obtain regulatory approval for market launch. We are always looking for good investment opportunities.

Lately, startups have been unable to demonstrate their potential profits to investors. We see a lot of funding being revisited by the investor community. What are the key governance parameters to check before fundraising?

Yes, there is a mismatch between valuation and realized returns and potential returns for investors. This is due to capital inflows into the ecosystem by new and existing investors over the past year as a result of accommodative monetary policy. Sufficient funding is available when a startup or business is backed by a good solid idea.

While specific key governance parameters may vary from deal to deal, at a high level key factors include founder capabilities, fit, ambition, market size, technology, business model, scalability and competitive landscape. , past performance, proposed ones, etc. Utilization of funds, assessment of potential value creation, shareholding patterns, financial modeling, validation of key assumptions, discussions with key clients and other stakeholders, identifying and seeking advice from sector experts and so on.

What do you think the startup funding and ideation phase will be in 2023-24?

As I said earlier, good ideas are well funded. A few months ago, investments and valuations surged, but the recent adjustment due to economic concerns is a reality check. This is not a fundraising winter. Investors want to invest, but they are choosing the businesses and start-ups they want to put their money into. Not only do they look at ideas, they also study business models and potential profitability.

What are three points of advice for young founders and emerging startups?

As a venture capital firm, I have three pieces of advice for young founders and emerging startups.

Focus on solving real problems: Startups often thrive by addressing real problems and challenges in the market. Understanding the needs of your target audience and building products and services that offer compelling solutions is essential. Conduct thorough market research, collect customer feedback, and iterate on insights gained. A constant focus on solving real problems increases the chances of building a sustainable and scalable business. Build a strong team: The team you build is critical to your startup’s success. Surround yourself with talented people who complement your skills and bring diverse perspectives. Look for passionate, adaptable team members who share your vision. Hiring and retaining top talent is an ongoing challenge, so create a positive, inclusive work culture that attracts and motivates top talent. A strong team not only drives innovation, but it also impresses potential investors who appreciate a strong and cohesive founding team. Develop a clear go-to-market strategy: Having a great product or service is just the first step. Success requires a well-defined go-to-market strategy. Identify target market segments, understand the most effective channels to reach them, and develop a comprehensive marketing and sales plan. This includes building brand awareness, acquiring customers and establishing strategic partnerships where applicable. Additionally, pay close attention to your pricing strategy and make sure it is consistent with the value you offer while considering market dynamics and competition. A strong go-to-market strategy can help you efficiently acquire customers and generate revenue that drives growth.

Remember, these are just three key points out of many that you should consider when building your startup. Each journey is unique, so adaptability, resilience and continuous learning are key throughout the entrepreneurial process. It is also beneficial to seek advice and guidance from experienced mentors, industry experts, and venture capital firms like ours. These companies will provide valuable insights, connections and financial support to accelerate your startup’s growth.

Investor Advice/Observation.

One of the key pieces of advice for angel investors as a venture capital firm is to thoroughly evaluate the alignment of interests between the angel investor and the startup founder. Evaluating a startup’s business potential and financial viability is important, but it’s equally important to consider the founder’s vision, values, and long-term goals.

Founders and investors are partners in the entrepreneurial journey, and collaboration between the two is essential for success. As an angel investor, it’s essential to understand the founder’s motives, motivations, and commitment to the business. Look for founders who are passionate about their ideas, have industry knowledge, and demonstrate resilience in the face of challenges.

To ensure consistency, investors should consider the following aspects:

Shared Vision: Assess whether the founder’s vision aligns with your investment theme and long-term goals as an angel investor. Evaluate if their vision is scalable, realistic, and has significant growth potential. Values ​​and Ethics: Explore the founder’s values, ethical standards, and approach to doing business. Make sure they align with your company’s values. Communication and transparency: Look for founders who are open and transparent in their communications. A healthy and open dialogue allows both sides to address concerns, share insights and make informed decisions. Founder’s Commitment: Assess the founder’s commitment to the venture. Understand their level of dedication and willingness to put forth the necessary effort, as well as their ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Long-term goals: Discuss the long-term goals of the startup with the founder. Evaluate whether that goal aligns with the company’s investment horizon and exit strategy. A shared understanding of desired outcomes helps avoid future conflicts.

Considering these factors will increase your chances of a successful partnership with a founder and help you build an investment portfolio that is likely to be more successful and generate higher returns. Remember, angel investing isn’t just about providing financial support, it’s about cultivating promising entrepreneurs and guiding them towards their goals.

Do you have a tangible added value to offer to the startup ecosystem?

We recently launched the Accelerate for Excellence (a4X) platform to power the startup ecosystem. It aims to foster a nascent investment ecosystem by bringing all stakeholders closer together. Leveraging over 30 years of experience supporting startups through investment and mentoring, a4X provides seed and a favorable environment for Series A startups and investors new to this asset class.

a4X supports seed to series A startups looking to raise from Rs. 5 million rupees 8 billion. Startups will be able to connect with a range of investors, complete funding rounds online, and tap into the a4X community. Similarly, investors such as family offices, angel investors, high net worth individuals and venture capitalists can benefit from highly focused deals, comprehensive valuations, due diligence reports and transparent investment processes. increase. This initiative helps drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship and create a fertile environment for start-ups to thrive.

Platforms like A4X help increase transparency across startup deals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cxotoday.com/interviews/investing-in-innovation-funding-deals-and-diversification-in-the-tech-sector/

