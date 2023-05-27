FOCUS: UK Metamaterials Network





The UK Metamaterials Network was first established in 2020, co-funded by EPSRC, DSTL and Innovate UK KTN. The aim is to develop a pipeline from initial metamaterials research discovery to commercialization and application of these technologies.

By broadly promoting the benefits of metamaterials technology, facilitating access to metamaterials experts and facilities, and fostering close interactions with end-users, we hope to harness the vast potential of metamaterials. I think. Since our inception, we have continued to grow and as of March 2023 have over 670 members across academia, industry, government agencies and funding bodies.

Broadly speaking, metamaterials are 3D structures made of metals, plastics, and/or ceramics that possess properties not possible with their nonstructural constituent materials alone. These properties occur in response to external inputs such as exposure to light, mechanical forces, and sound waves. The topic is interdisciplinary in nature, spanning advanced materials science, theoretical physics, quantum mechanics, chemistry, biology, engineering (mechanical and electrical), acoustics, computer science, and robotics. Metamaterials and metamaterial devices range in size from nanoscale photonic devices to larger systems interacting with meter wavelengths. All of this combined provides a myriad of opportunities to exploit different metamaterial regimes and aspects.

Some metamaterials have already started to enter the healthcare technology market. Metasonixx’s acoustic metamaterials are being trialed in NHS hospitals to reduce noise while allowing air to flow freely. Pinpoint Medical used a plasmonic biosensor metamaterial assay to detect multiple pathogens in a single sample. The breadth of technologies covered by metamaterials means that there are still enormous opportunities for metamaterials to impact currently untapped areas of medical and health technology, including preventative steps such as PPE. For example, 3D-printed metamaterial implants, thanks to their structure, can achieve a higher strength-to-weight ratio than conventional structures while remaining sufficiently porous for nutrient transport. Alternatively, metamaterial antennas could be used for optogenetic therapy of neurological diseases. These are just a few of the many ways metamaterials could revolutionize medical technology. With your help, we can identify other new and exciting possibilities.

Within this network, we recently published the “Metamaterials for Health Challenges” to identify key challenges in this field and current metamaterials research directions that point the way to potential solutions. ” was established. We are passionate about making connections with the medical field and directing the utility of metamaterials to current and future challenges facing the medical field. Scaling up new technologies for medical applications often requires significant investments, which remains one of the major obstacles. We believe that by combining our metamaterials expertise with our customers’ knowledge of the field, we can highlight the overlapping opportunities for the two to facilitate research and development funding towards this goal.

Find out more about the UK Metamaterials Network at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo on stand C32J as part of the startup zone at the NEC in Birmingham on 7-8 June. Register for free at www.med-techexpo.com

