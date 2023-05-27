Immersive technology in advertising boosts online sales





Product visualization plays an important role in e-commerce, where products cannot be physically inspected. Visual product demonstrations are a powerful way to communicate important information to online shoppers and influence their choices. Visual content is especially important for advertisers who question the credibility of sellers and the quality of advertised products. See how advertising can take product imagery to the next level with immersive technology, improving the customer experience and increasing sales for both sellers and buyers.

Why product images are important in advertising and the challenges sellers face when creating images: Product visualization plays a key role in the consumer’s decision-making process. According to an Etsys buyer survey, 90% of his shoppers say photo quality is very or very important to their buying decisions. Advertising is often used to sell second-hand goods, so it’s especially important for buyers to consider the product from all angles, not just looking at high-quality product images. However, this can only be achieved if the seller produces high-resolution images in large quantities. In practical cases, this is often not possible and sellers can only upload a maximum of 10 images and have to display the images in low resolution.

Additionally, many ad sellers struggle to create quality product images. For reference, his 40% of new Etsy shop owners say that photographing items is somewhat or very difficult for them. Importantly, producing high-quality content is difficult, expensive, and time-consuming, so many sellers either ignore photo quality or use stock images to showcase their products. There is. As a result, consumers do not get enough visual information and either switch to another seller or get a product that does not meet their expectations.

How immersive technology takes classifieds product images to the next level: The key to a perfect sale is high-quality product visualization that allows you to zoom in from different angles and enable accurate product quotes. to provide to the customer. Here comes his 3D visualization of the product. A user can explore the items on a single page by just swiping or rotating. Customers given the opportunity to work with 3D images can make faster decisions because they don’t have to open a bunch of photos and wait for them to download. Here are some examples.

In addition, such image file formats are protected from editing, and the products are displayed with true-to-life visuals, giving shoppers confidence in their purchases. The added interactivity of 3D content enhances buyer engagement and increases the time consumers spend on product pages. This will increase your chances of purchasing. Advertising, which offers merchants the opportunity to integrate immersive content into their product pages, is the next generation of advertising.

How Classifieds Can Integrate 3D Capture Capabilities

Originally, classified ads contained only photographs, and other product demonstration formats were too heavy on the website or too complex to create. That is why there have been no breakthroughs in this field for a long time. There are now several tools on the market that allow advertisements to provide users with immersive content capture capabilities. Based on Cappasitys capabilities, let’s consider some scenarios specific to the integration of immersive 3D content creation technology into advertising mobile apps.

The first is to fully integrate 3D capture technology into advertising mobile apps. Ads can use Mertsy SDK technology for this purpose.

mobile apps for advertising[3D 写真の作成]There is a button that the seller must press to activate the 3D capture mode. The seller simply circles around the object and he automatically creates a 3D image once the shooting process is complete. Thanks to the background removal feature, sellers can change the background color or add images to make their 3D products visually more appealing. Once the 3D image is ready, the seller can publish it in the same way as a photo.

The solution will allow sellers to capture everything from rings to cars to homes in 3D. It has multiple 3D capture modes that can be integrated into the advertising mobile app, such as capturing objects of various sizes, digitizing his 3D of vehicles, and creating real estate panoramas.

If your ad is small or you don’t have your own app, you can choose another scenario that offers 3D capture functionality through a third-party app. For example, some ads use 3DShot, a standalone application based on the Merctsy SDK.

To create 3D content, sellers must download 3DShot from the App Store or Google Play. Then you can launch the app, surround the object and start the shooting process. The shooting process will automatically stop when you complete a full circle. The resulting content will be stored in the user’s account, where the merchant will be able to generate the link and insert it into the advertisement.

How 3D Content Increases Advertisement Sales

Ads have been observed to increase conversion actions by at least 12% after embedding immersive content. Ads with 3D content receive better feedback (calls, messages). The ability to estimate a desired product from all angles is especially important for used car buyers. Autotrader found that a whopping 87% of its customers consider 360-degree photography essential when buying a vehicle online. Additionally, according to Cox Automotive, 78% of his shoppers are more likely to consider vehicles with 360-degree rotating images compared to vehicles without them.

3D visualization of the car does not replace historical reports, but it is necessary when buying partially or fully online, as it gives confidence in the condition of the car and builds trust with the seller.

Used car marketplace CarSwitch integrated with the Cappasities solution for advertising to allow consumers to inspect vehicles the same way they do offline at home. To digitize cars in 3D, the CarSwitch specialist uses his 3DShot app. After delivering an immersive experience, CarSwitch found that his cars with 3D images generated much more engagement and interest from buyers.

In summary, 3D capture technology offers advertising the ultimate opportunity to improve the user experience for both buyers and sellers. Sensitive platforms or apps that utilize this technology are most likely to stand out from their competitors. Such investments increase buyer engagement and product awareness. The platform becomes more attractive to sellers, leading to increased sales.

Kosta Popov is CEO and founder of Cappasity, which provides an easy and scalable platform for creating, embedding and analyzing 3D and AR content. As CEO of a software company he has over 20 years of experience and a successful track record. Popov is an expert in 3D technology, SaaS solutions and mobile applications and has been named one of his top innovators by Intel Software.

