Logistics Innovation Technologies Inc. Announces Share Redemption





ATLANTA, Ga., May 26, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: LITT) (the “Company”) today announced that all of its Board of Directors (“Board”) announced its decision to redeem the funds. Outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock (“Public Stock”) are effective as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. This is because the Company does not complete the initial business combination within the period required by the amended and amended certificates. Established (“COI”).

Pursuant to the COI, if the Company does not complete the first business combination by June 15, 2023, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for liquidation purposes; (ii) as soon as reasonably possible, but no longer; Redeem the public shares at a per-share price within 10 business days thereafter and pay in cash an amount equal to the total amount deposited in the trust account, including interest earned on unreleased funds held in the trust account. The amount of taxes payable by the Company (minus interest of up to $100,000 to pay for dissolution costs) divided by the number of public shares outstanding at that time, and this redemption results in the rights of public shareholders as public shareholders. (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions) will be completely extinguished. (iii) following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company’s remaining stockholders and the Board of Directors, liquidation and dissolution as soon as reasonably practicable, in each case subject to its obligations to defend itself against claims under Delaware law; and Rights of Creditors and Other Applicable Legal Requirements.

The Company expects that the last trading day for its public shares will be June 15, 2023, and as of the close of business on June 15, 2023, the public shares will be deemed no longer trading and cancelled. Represents only the right to receive the redemption price per share of the publicly traded shares (“Redemption Amount”) to be announced at a later date.

The redemption amount will be available to holders of publicly traded shares upon presentation of their respective share certificates or units or other delivery of shares or units to our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company. will be paid on time. However, beneficiaries of public shares held in “street name” are not required to take any action to receive the redemption amount.

There is no right of redemption or liquidation of distributions with respect to the stock acquisition rights of the Company. Our original stockholders have waived their redemption rights with respect to outstanding Class B common stock issued prior to our initial public offering.

We expect Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to file Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to delist its securities. The Company subsequently plans to file Form 15 with the SEC to deregister it under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, the redemption of our publicly traded shares, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions refer to the Company or its management. forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions made by our management and information currently available to our management. Actual results may differ materially from those envisioned in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in our SEC filings. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements made by us or on behalf of us are qualified by this paragraph in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are beyond our control, and are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-K. 10-Q), including the terms described in the “Risk Factors” section. filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor contact:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Co., Ltd. (731) 723-3141

