Google’s new 3D tech could put an end to terrible virtual meetings





Have you ever nearly nodded during an online meeting? Or doing something else, like idly scrolling through a shopping site while someone drones on a quarterly target? Have you ever been caught?

I don’t recommend doing any of these things, but they would be forgiven if they did. Online meetings suck and kind of pay off for the many benefits of remote work.

Sadly, as millions of Canadians in white-collar jobs transition to telecommuting or hybrid work, Zoom meetings have become an unfortunate and inevitable part of their lives.

But a peek at some of the new technologies Google recently announced suggests that online meetings may be about to get even better. However, the secret to this technology is that it doesn’t feel like you’re online at all, rather than goggles or cartoon avatars or whatever. The implication here is that the future direction of remote meetings is likely to be rooted in making things feel more human and more real.

Google’s technology is called Project Starline, and for now it’s just a prototype. Essentially a sophisticated form of 3D video conferencing, it really started in 2021 with a big booth with a screen and a bunch of cameras.

Now, as popular tech personality Marques Brownlee recently covered, this technology is being reduced to something like a big-screen TV surrounded by cameras. Relying on AI technology, it mainly uses a regular camera to create a 3D image of the person sitting in front of the screen, hence the smaller size.

Crucially, it’s meant to make video calling with others feel much more like a face-to-face chat than an exhausting Zoom meeting.

Brownlee describes it as something in between, rather than a hologram or a 3D movie. However, according to those who have used it, the final result is impressive, as if he were looking at a 3D person instead of a flat image.

That exhaustion of Zoom calls

It’s a small difference, but an important one. As star Kevin Zhang recently wrote, Zoom fatigue—the exhaustion of trying to maintain your attention in online meetings—is the fact that the cues you use to connect with other people are mostly lost on Zoom calls. arises from

Google’s Project Starline seems to be one step closer to solving these problems, as it tracks movement and makes images look 3D, while also allowing the camera to look straight ahead instead of up and down.

This really means making virtual meetings feel like real ones.

Google isn’t the only one trying to solve this problem. Other companies are working on similar technology, and competitors like Meta are investing heavily in virtual reality technology and the Metaverse.

The problem people are trying to solve is what has come to be called ‘presence’, the feeling of being there when ‘there’ is actually virtual.

We walk away from Zoom meetings mainly because they look nothing like YouTube videos or other forms of media. It’s not just that you don’t get a sense of presence. It is that we are almost non-existent.

To really improve meeting technology, you have to put people in each other’s space in some way. In other words, it should feel like you’re actually talking, not just a voice or a little box on your laptop screen. another person.

Whether or not Google’s technology becomes mainstream will depend on how it actually works, not to mention the cost. Even if the technology were to be greatly simplified, it would likely be a fairly expensive proposition at this point.

But like all things, there are also potential downsides. In the age of remote work, we invite people into our homes and spaces in more intimate ways to make online meetings more real and immersive.

This type of meeting also has some unknown benefits. Early reports suggest a more immediacy feel, but it’s unclear if that translates into increased productivity.

But the shift to remote work has largely come under the pressure of the global pandemic. The result is a jumbled mix of Zoom, Slack, Teams, all products of the previous era.

But if remote work is becoming the norm rather than just an epiphany, then that’s exactly what Google is trying to do here.

No, in reality there will never be a substitute for direct contact. But now that being apart is becoming the default, all we can do is try to make things a little more human.

Navneet Alang is a Toronto-based freelance technology columnist who writes for The Star. Follow him on Twitter: @navalangSHARE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/opinion/2023/05/27/how-a-3d-like-technology-from-google-may-make-those-awful-zoom-calls-a-little-more-human.html

