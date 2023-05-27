You’ve received an invitation to Google’s Design Lab





We may make money from the products available on this page or participate in affiliate programs.

A deep believer in the magical healing powers of aesthetics, color, and sound (and the likes of shamanism), Ivy Ross isn’t your typical tech executive. But her spiritual approach is more than just an illusion. From the Google Design Labs office in Mountain View, California, the business is run by a cold-blooded VP of Hardware Design.

There, she leads a team of 150 people to create some of today’s most outstanding gadgets, from phones to smart speakers. Since first unveiling its hardware line in the fall of 2016, Google has focused on soft, simple, and very soft, delicate combinations of colors (often pastels, some pops) and materials (especially textiles). It quickly earned a reputation for creating compelling products. , and a form (inspired by nature) that produces a surprisingly fun effect.

Vitra, Hive throw chair and ottoman by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec.

Forget the shiny, hard black box. Ross and her colleagues create playful pieces meant to fit into their surroundings (our lives, in the case of Pixel phones). We stopped by her 70,000-square-foot studio to find out how she crafted such a strong signature look in a relatively short amount of time.

In 2015, when Google was building its hardware division in-house, Ross and about 25 staff members, including Isabel Olsson, now design director for home, wearables and color, held an off-site brainstorming camp. participated in. what is their purpose? Clearly and concisely define the aesthetics of Google hardware.

LT05 North pendant light, a Northern icon by Eva Marguerre and Marcel Bessault. Fiber armchair Lumen for his Muuto from Iskos-Berlin. Quattro Tables by Lievore Altherr Molina, Andreu World.

The team ended up with three words: human, optimistic, and bold. Having started her career as a jewelry artist before taking marketing and development roles at companies like Calvin Klein, Mattel and Gap, Ross understood the essence of this exercise. She mentions creating a product line for a global brand from the ground up before trying something like this, saying it requires a shared vision and connection. Especially when you let people work freely in different categories. We’ve really tried to provide a way to embody what we’re talking about.

Kaleidoscope Hey by Clara von Zweigberg.

That logic is evident as soon as you step inside the new headquarters, the light and airy two-story sanctuary the team moved to in 2018. Organized into labs, including one for color and one for materials, the space encapsulates the spirit of Ross. Open. Philippe Batin, head of special projects, says people forget that technology can be comfortable. Our building doesn’t feel like a hospital, it feels more like a home in a way.

What’s the trend color for 2020? Blue is so alluring right now. Subconsciously, when things get chaotic, the color calms the mind, Ross explained, adding that it may be because there’s a lot of talk about sustainability and the ocean. Overall, Google’s palette is ahead of its time. He cites Coral as an example, which the company used in his first Home Mini (launched in Fall 2017) and which he later named Pantones Color of the Year for 2019 (his Pantone pick for this year is Classic Blue). ). Likewise, the materials lab’s inspiration comes from beyond the world of technology. What’s happening with furniture, shoes and more, Battin talks about their interdisciplinary approach. It’s really exciting because it helps push the beauty of what we do.

The design eschews the cubicle culture found in many other Google offices in favor of muted colors and birch accents, a living room-like lounge decked out in Muuto and Knoll, and tinted glass that lets in plenty of natural light. partitions, open-plan desks, and a library filled with employee favorite books. It is a personal consideration that is rare in large companies.Marguerite Bergmann [the former] The head of packaging design added that the office inspires creativity. Everything is visible and nothing is trapped. It was very transparent in how we shared our work. (The building is under very tight security because so many top-secret concepts have been made public.)

Google’s innovative use of textiles in its products has no doubt played an important role in making them stand out (the materials lab stocks more than 1,000 swatches), but the company’s subtle yet distinctive The color choice of has proven to be particularly central. Olson said questions such as, “How do we reconcile?” are important. has been key to their process. But again, how do you pop? We always want expressive options.

Whether it’s the purple Pixel 3A phone, the coral Google Nest Mini, or the horseradish-colored buttons on the Stadia controller, Google often uses its adventurous palette to make refreshingly out-of-the-box statements. According to Ross, we were a latecomer in terms of electronics, so being bold was also a key factor in attracting attention.Max Yoshimoto [the former] Elaborate, Director of Industrial Design, Consumer Hardware: When we started looking at color accents and pops, it obviously became unique to us. No one else was actually doing it.

Still, the direction was different than expected. For a twist, the hardware colorways—aqua, chalk, charcoal, sand, and sky—are by no means extensions of Google’s primary color logo. Many people ask why the product is not red, blue, green and yellow. says Olson. For Ross and Olson, it was important to stay rooted in his DNA for the brand without being too literal, creating a palette that was completely distinctive.

Muuto by Anderssen & Voll, Oslo lounge chair by Lumens.

Their approach seems to be working. The CEO of both companies, Sundar Pichai, was using a Pixel phone in public shortly after its launch when someone, not even knowing who Pichai was, came up to him and said, ‘Is that the new Google phone? ?” he asked. They recognized the device by the bright orange button on the back. Basically, the team’s color scheme reflects the sentiment of society at the time, Ross said. We believe we can convey optimism.

World Clock by YeongKyu YOO + Cloudandco. For bottle grinder, menu and bark decor by Norm Architects. Milo, a natural deodorant.

With a background in fashion and psychology (she minored in the latter at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology), Ross is always on the lookout for cultural cues about what’s new, what’s next, and what’s fresh. I think it would be interesting for her to track when a particular color appears. The reason for its popularity has to do with what’s going on in the world and what people may subconsciously crave. This mindset continues to drive Ross and her team to produce products that surprise and delight. Google’s devices primarily use color and haptics to invite users to participate in something like a design lab space. Our design principles and aesthetics are, in part, inspiring the senses, Ross says. You could say it’s a neuro-aesthetic. It makes us all feel alive.

This story originally appeared in the Spring 2020 issue under the heading Color Code.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.domino.com/design-inspiration/google-design-lab-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos