Israel Innovation Agency warns of economic crisis due to judicial reform





The Israel Innovation Agency has released a position paper (“Concerns over Collapse of Israeli High-Tech due to Potential Global Developments and Actions, April 30, 2023)” commenting on challenges to Israel’s high-tech sector. They range from inflation to the Ukraine war to uncertainty in Israel’s judicial system. The position paper is written in diplomatic terms, but warns loudly about the “uncertainty” arising from the proposed judicial reform.

The Innovation Authority (“Authority”) was formerly known as the Office of the Chief Scientist. This authority is famous for helping to fund research and development projects of various companies in Israel. These include first-time entrepreneurs, young start-ups, growth companies, industrial companies, etc.

R&D grants typically range up to 50% and even up to 100% in designated incubators. Companies operating in developing regions are eligible for additional subsidies ranging from 10% to 25%. Minority, ultra-orthodox and women’s sectors are funded with up to 75%.

what is written on paper

Israeli tech investment in the first quarter of 2023 reached about $1.7 billion, the lowest since 2019. And while tech stocks on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange have been volatile since the beginning of the year, the Nasdaq Top 100 is among the top 100. It’s up about 20%. why?

According to the authorities, “the first quarter of 2023 was marked by an accelerated process of changing the structure of the judicial system and the relationship between the three authorities within Israel.” [presumably the legislature, executive and judicial authorities].

The prospect of these changes has created a very high degree of uncertainty about the state of the judiciary, both civil and business, and consequently uncertainty about the stability of Israel’s institutional governance. Instability creates an impression of uncertainty and reduces the viability of investing in Israel. Considering these things, there is great concern that Israel may soon be cut off from global capital flows, reducing its share of venture capital. ”

Overseas corporation

The authorities say that founders of startups must choose between (1) setting up an Israeli company (incorporating) or (2) setting up a foreign company with an Israeli R&D subsidiary. pointing out. In this case, the IP (intellectual property) is usually located abroad. good.

Prior to 2023, most startups were founded in Israel. Due to uncertainty and risks for Israel’s business environment and entrepreneurs, the trend changed in February, with the default case for the first quarter of 2023 being to set up start-ups abroad. Officials estimate that in the first quarter of 2023, between 50% and 80% of start-ups will be established abroad by Israeli entrepreneurs. Officials expect the “absolute majority” of start-ups to be established overseas (over 80) soon. %.

expected result

Authorities see the trend of setting up companies abroad as problematic because it could affect Israel’s economic growth, employment, productivity and tax revenues in the future. The high-tech industry is a major contributor to Israel’s growth, accounting for approximately 25% of Israel’s business output. Incorporating a company abroad can quickly affect the location of intellectual property and associated corporate tax payments, CEO, financial and other services, marketing, operations and production.

Major international economic bodies and rating agencies investigated the judicial proposal.

Recommendation

Officials say the political and judicial crises need to be resolved early to reduce uncertainty. We also need to update the “angel law” that gives tax credits to investors and update the incentives for intellectual property registered in Israel.

Déjà vu?

Exactly the same thing happened 20 years ago for tax reasons. In 2003, Israel imposed a 50% tax on M&A “exit” profits for investors and VC funds, so it became standard practice to incorporate a US parent company into an Israeli R&D subsidiary. . As a result, the marketing effort, exit profits, and taxes on them all came to the United States, and the economy faltered.

As always, please consult experienced advisers in each country at an early stage for your specific case.

The author is a certified public accountant and tax professional at Harris Consulting & Tax Ltd.

